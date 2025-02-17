DOST rolls out first science-travel show on TV

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) launched on Thursday, Feb. 13, what it said is the first science-travel show on primetime television.

Dubbed “Science Pinas,” the show is produced by the DOST’s Science and Technology Information Institute’s broadcast arm, DOSTv, and will be hosted by Mark Wei and Riana Agatha Pangandian.

It aired its first episode on Feb. 15, 2025, at 9:00 AM, on GTV with a simulcast on DZBB 594khz Super Radyo.

In a video message, DOST secretary Renato U. Solidum, Jr. invited the public to support Science Pinas as the “groundbreaking program brings science, technology, and innovation closer to the Filipinos — through the lens of travel and tourism.”

“At its core, it’s more than just a show about science. It’s a science and travel show that captures the unique beauty of our regions while highlighting how science and technology are making life better for Filipinos. This is science made relatable, exciting, and even more meaningful,” he added.

Across 13 exciting episodes, Science Pinas will bring the audience to breathtaking tourist destinations in the Philippines while showcasing DOST’s impactful projects, specifically those of Niche Centers in the Regions (NICER) for Research and Development.

“You’ll witness agricultural advancements, groundbreaking marine conservation efforts, and innovations that empower local communities. It is science in action, solving problems, creating opportunities, and building a sustainable future,” he said.

Meanwhile, DOST assistant secretary for technology transfer, communications, and commercialization Napoleon K. Juanillo, Jr. and GMA Network first vice president of the radio operations of Glenn F. Allona led the digital signing of the partnership for the airing of Science Pinas.

Juanillo said that Science Pinas will not only feed the minds but also entertain with the wonderful sceneries and “Instagrammable” tourist spots across the regions.

“We aim to highlight the incredible work of all Filipino scientists and innovators showcasing their innovative solutions that improve our daily lives, and the wonders of science in action — all while exploring the beauty and diversity of our nation,” he said.

In a panel discussion, DOST-STII’s Communication Resources and Production Division chief Rodolfo P. de Guzman also highlighted the challenge of showcasing science as fun and entertaining, especially for kids who will be watching the show.

“For this reason, Science Pinas is a very innovative way of communicating science through tourism,” de Guzman explained.