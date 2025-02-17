PH-based firm unveils mobile-first lifestyle platform

Tritonica Group, a tech company headquartered in the Philippines, has launched Gottit, a mobile-first Web-based lifestyle platform that integrates shopping, wellness, travel, and community engagement.

Currently, in Phase 1, the retail module of Gottit is live and offers a curated marketplace of products and services for users to explore and purchase.

What sets Gottit apart is its unique “supportive community shopping” model, where users not only shop but also connect with like-minded individuals who share similar interests and passions.

Whether it’s personal care products, the latest fashion, or travel essentials, Gottit offers a community-driven space that makes shopping both enjoyable and interactive.

Looking ahead, Phase 2 is already underway, with new modules to come, including bookings for professional services, wellness sessions, flights, accommodations, and more.

In preparation, Gottit is now open for enlistment from service providers, clinics, and businesses in the wellness and travel sectors who wish to join the platform and expand their reach.

“We are transforming how people engage with lifestyle activities, and we are thrilled to see the impact of Phase 1 come to life,” said Yanna Acosta, founder and CCO of Tritonica Group.

“With Phase 2, we’re elevating the platform to a fully integrated hub where users can manage everything — from wellness and travel to home improvement — while being part of a connected, supportive community.”

Tritonica Group is also inviting businesses and professional service providers to join Gottit’s growing ecosystem. This opportunity is open to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in sectors like wellness, travel, healthcare, and professional services.

“Gottit isn’t just for consumers — it’s a platform built to help businesses thrive in the digital era,” said Yanna Acosta.

“We’re proud to offer a space where SMEs can level the playing field, equipping them with the tools needed to succeed in an increasingly competitive marketplace.”

The company behind Gottit, Tritonica Group, is a global leader in SaaS products, BPO services, and payment integration solutions. It has offices in Manila, London, the US, and Spain, and is also expanding into Australia and Singapore.