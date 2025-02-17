St. Luke’s Medical Center taps Converge to bring tech into hospital rooms

St. Luke’s Medical Center (SLMC) has partnered with Converge ICT Solutions to create its In-Room Digital Concierge, a system that seeks to revolutionize the patient experience by integrating advanced technology directly into hospital rooms.

The In-Room Digital Concierge is composed of Converge’s Fiber-to-the-Room (FTTR) technology, along with the Converge Content+, which is delivered through the Converge Xperience box and a Smart TV set up within the patients’ quarters.

The digital solution is tailored to provide a seamless and efficient patient experience, boasting fast and stable fiber connectivity. This is done through the Converge Content+, an enterprise Internet-based TV solution, modified for St. Luke’s purpose.

Through the app, patients benefit from the ability to view their medical records, test results, and treatment plans from the comfort of their rooms. They can also conveniently review and pay their bills online.

Beyond healthcare needs, the concierge service offers access to entertainment platforms, the latest news, various applications, and even the option to order food, all through a user-friendly interface controlled by the TV remote.

Currently, the In-Room Digital Concierge is operational in over 400 rooms at SLMC BGC, with an additional 400 rooms being set up in SLMC Quezon City, and be available later this year.

Dr. Dennis Serrano, president and CEO of SLMC, remarked, “This innovative system provides patients easy access to essential services, allowing them to focus on their recovery and enhancing their overall healthcare experience at St. Luke’s.”

Dennis Uy, CEO and co-founder of Converge, emphasized that “this partnership will set the standard for patient hospitality in the healthcare industry.”