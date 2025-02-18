DICT deploys first drone-aided medicine delivery in SE Asia

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), in collaboration with mWell and Philippine Flying Labs, launched on Jan. 31 what it said is Southeast Asia’s first-ever drone-assisted medicine delivery at Barangay Niogan in Pililla, Rizal.

The agency said the introduction of drone-assisted delivery directly addresses the challenges posed by geographic barriers, limited transportation, and logistical issues, ensuring that life-saving medical supplies reach geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs) communities faster and more effectively.

DICT secretary Ivan Uy highlighted in his message the critical nature of the initiative, noting that many Filipinos, particularly those in remote areas, face life-threatening delays in accessing medications and medical services.

DICT Region IV-A regional director Felix S. Tabanao Jr. said the project would close critical healthcare gaps and bring vital medical services to far-flung communities.

Dr. Heidi Sampang-Abiad, founder of Philippine Flying Labs, shared the project is transforming the use of drones, a technology traditionally utilized for mapping, surveying, and videography, into a life-saving tool.

Uy recognized the invaluable role of public-private partnerships in solving pressing societal issues, declaring, “The government cannot do this alone. We need partnerships with the private sector.”

Local leaders and community members voiced strong support for the initiative.

Barangay Niogan chief Placido E. Quitiong said: “The delivery of medicine and other essential medical supplies will now be easier, especially in remote areas of our barangay. This will help ensure that elderly residents, persons with disabilities, and those with serious illnesses receive timely medical assistance.

Uy said initiative marks the beginning of DICT’s ambitious digital health programs, stating, “This is just the first among many other DICT programs. We are piloting it here to identify challenges and variables we may encounter once we deploy this nationwide.”

“The lessons learned from this pilot will be crucial in refining and expanding digital healthcare services, ensuring that underserved communities gain access to groundbreaking e-health solutions. This pioneering initiative underscores DICT’s relentless drive to harness digital technology to enhance the lives of Filipinos,” he said.