Pinoys warned against iris scanning in exchange of cryptocurrency

The National Privacy Commission (NPC) has warned the public to exercise caution following reports of individuals in Bulacan undergoing iris scans in exchange for cryptocurrency.

The NPC emphasized that it does not authorize any activities involving the collection or processing of personal information, including biometric data, for such purposes.

“The NPC only issues Certificates of Registration to personal information controllers (PICs) and personal information processors (PIPs) to register their data processing systems, as required by law. This registration does not equate to an endorsement or approval of their activities,” the agency said.

Under the Data Privacy Act of 2012 (DPA), biometric data, such as iris scans, is considered sensitive personal information, the NPC said. If misused or stolen, it can lead to serious privacy and security risks, including identity theft and fraud, it added.

“Before allowing anyone to collect your biometric data, exercise extreme caution. Verify that the person or entity collecting your personal information is registered with the NPC and understand how your data will be used, stored, and protected,” the agency added.

The NPC said it is actively monitoring reports of iris scanning activity in exchange for cryptocurrency to determine compliance with the DPA and other relevant regulations.