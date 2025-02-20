Apart from dating feature, Viber has a lot roll out this 2025

Messaging app Rakuten Viber is setting the stage for a transformative 2025 with plans to expand its offerings, starting with the recently introduced in-app dating feature.

Ofir Eyal, CEO of Rakuten Viber, highlighted three key trends that present significant opportunities for growth in the Philippine market during a recent press briefing in BGC Taguig City.

Firstly, Eyal noted that approximately 10% of the Philippines’ gross domestic product (GDP) is derived from cross-border remittances.

Secondly, a recent study pointed to the fact that 84% of Internet usage in the country is conducted via mobile devices, as mobile commerce (M-commerce) and e-wallet adoption rise, with growth rates of 70% and 60% respectively,

Lastly, despite email retaining its status as the primary channel for formal business communication, many Filipino businesses are increasingly leveraging social media and messaging apps for advertising and transaction purposes.

In response to these trends, Viber has announced premium upgrades to its Viber Business feature, primarily focusing on micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Since the initial rollout of Viber Business, there has been a 194% increase in business accounts opened by MSMEs in 2024, alongside a notable 74% rise in consumer engagement.

For 2025, Viber plans to introduce full-screen ads and video ads, which will enable MSMEs to effectively reach their target audiences.

Additionally, the much-anticipated generative response ads will allow users to interact with advertisements, facilitating inquiries and transactions directly through the app.

Other features planned include Carousel Messages, which will enable businesses to showcase their product catalogues seamlessly, and List Messages, designed for gathering feedback or conducting quick surveys through predefined responses.

An enhanced customer experience is further supported by a new one-click call feature set to launch globally, making communication between brands and consumers more accessible.

Eyal also teased new developments in the realm of in-app payment solutions, aimed at streamlining transactions for both users and business owners.

On top of these enhancements to business communication, Viber’s new dating feature aims to foster a more personal connection while prioritizing user safety and convenience, positioning itself as a competitive alternative to traditional dating platforms.

Eyal stated: “Our latest updates reflect our vision of creating a super app that simplifies everyday life by offering services to meet daily needs.”