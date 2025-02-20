Copyright registrations rose in 2024, says IPOPHL

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) reported a sustained rise in copyright registrations and deposits coursed through it in 2024.

IPOPHL data showed that copyright registrations and deposits rose by 0.5%, with 6,552 certificates issued in 2024.

The books, pamphlets, articles, e-books, audio books, comics, novels and other writings category account for over half (65%) of the certificates issued last year.

This was followed by computer programs, software, games and applications (10%); musical compositions with or without lyrics (7%); drawings, paintings, architectural works, sculpture, engraving, prints, lithography or other works of art, models or designs for works of art (7%).

In the four years ending 2024, copyright registrations and deposits increased steadily.

IPOPHL director general Brigitte M. da Costa-Villaluz said that while a work enjoys copyright protection the moment it is created, the upward trend signals a societal shift towards greater regard for copyright registration and deposit.

“More individuals and organizations are realizing the added value of registering and depositing their works with the National Library of the Philippines through IPOPHL. Certificates covering registration and deposit not only provide additional proof of creation and ownership, but also help authors and creators unlock commercial opportunities,” she said.

“These certificates often serve as essential documents for licensing negotiations and settlement of intellectual property disputes. In this digital age, platforms increasingly accept certificates to resolve claims of content misuse.”

In line with the rising demand for registration, Bureau of Copyright and Related Rights (BCRR) director Emerson G. Cuyo announced the recent launch of new and simpler forms.

“These updates are designed to streamline the process, making it easier for creators to register and deposit their works in just a few minutes,” said Cuyo.

“We recognize that some authors require prompt access to their certificates for various purposes, including resolving disputes over content ownership or infringement. Our goal is to accelerate the process and reduce waiting times, ensuring authors can protect their rights quickly and efficiently,” Cuyo added.

The improvement in services is part of a broader initiative to further digitalize and modernize the copyright registration and deposit process.

IPOPHL said it plans to introduce additional enhancements in the coming months, with the aim of providing faster certificate turnaround times and more convenient services for creators nationwide.