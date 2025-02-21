Chinese car brands Omoda & Jaecoo debut in PH

Chery Automobile subsidiary Omoda & Jaecoo has officially launched its presence in the Philippines, unveiling a range of internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles designed to meet the modern lifestyle needs of Filipinos.

Shawn Xu, CEO of Omoda & Jaecoo International, discussed how in just two years since its establishment, the company has expanded to 34 international markets, including Belgium, Italy, Poland, and Spain, and has successfully entered right-hand drive markets such as Australia, the UK, Malaysia, and South Africa.

Omoda & Jaecoo has quickly climbed the ranks to become one of the top-selling brands in Indonesia, Malaysia, Turkey, and Spain, with a global total sales figure reaching 440,000 units.

Xu credited the rapid growth of the brands to a clear understanding of market demands and a commitment to delivering what consumers want.

Omoda targets the lifestyles of health and sustainability (Lohas) demographic, while Jaecoo focuses on the preferences of the new elite.

The Omoda E5

Notably, all vehicle models offered by Omoda & Jaecoo have received the Global Five-Star rating from the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) for their safety features and appealing designs.

During the launch event, Omoda showcased the Omoda C5 and Omoda E5 vehicles, characterized by their stylish appearance, high-tech interiors, and economical engines.

Meanwhile, the Jaecoo brand presented the rugged Jaecoo EJ6, which features a fully electric engine designed for off-road tracks.

Currently, Omoda & Jaecoo operates six dealerships across the Philippines, located in Manila, Pasig, Alabang, Sta. Rosa, Cebu, and Tagum. The company plans to expand its dealership network to 24 locations by the end of the year.

The Jaecoo EJ6

To streamline logistics, Omoda & Jaecoo has partnered with DB Schenker for delivery and repair services, ensuring a comprehensive supply of spare parts to support customers.

As part of the brand launch, Omoda & Jaecoo introduced attractive introductory offers on their vehicles. The ICE-powered Omoda C5 is priced from P1,059,000 for the 1.5L Lifestyle model, with the 1.5T Comfort and Luxury models priced at P1,159,000 and P1,279,000, respectively.

Each purchase includes a complimentary 2-year protective maintenance service (PMS) and a low deposit option of P10,000.

The fully electric Omoda E5 is available at P1,699,000, which comes with a free portable charger, wall charger, and 2-year PMS, requiring a minimum deposit of P20,000.

The Jaecoo EJ6 offers all-wheel drive (AWD) and rear-wheel drive (RWD) options, with prices set at P1,799,000 and P1,649,000, respectively, and also includes charging equipment and maintenance.

These promotional deals are available for purchases made until June 30.

To further distinguish themselves from other manufacturers, Omoda & Jaecoo is offering competitive warranty terms, ICE models come with a 7-year (or 200,000 km) vehicle warranty and a 10-year (or 1,000,000 km) engine warranty, while electric vehicles benefit from a 7-year (or 200,000 km) vehicle warranty and an 8-year (or 200,000 km) battery warranty.