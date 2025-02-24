Ford PH set to roll out suite of ‘electrified vehicles’ this 2025

With a new head honcho at the helm, Ford Philippines said it is looking ahead to 2025 with great enthusiasm as it is set to kick off its electrification journey with a suite of electrified products that will boost its vehicle portfolio.

The company said it expects to leverage on its global expertise in electrified vehicles to cater to the growing demand in the market.

To prepare for the introduction of its electrified models in the country, Ford Philippines said a new learning facility will be built to enhance the technical expertise of Ford technicians which would further improve the ownership experience.

The new facility, it said, will also allow for adequate space for Electric Vehicle (EV) training programs, as well as non-technical training for dealer sales and service personnel.

“2025 is going to be a big year for Ford Philippines as we are finally bringing our suite of electrified products to the market, complemented by a new retail experience in our Ford dealerships and better-skilled technical and dealer personnel – all significant elements in delivering a better Ford ownership experience,” said Pedro Simoes, the newly minted managing director of Ford Philippines.

Simoes assumed the role of managing director last Dec. 1, 2024. Prior to joining Ford Philippines, he was part of the Ford Middle East team in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he served as marketing, commercial vehicle and fleet director.

Before that, Simoes was retail marketing and revenue management director, working with markets in Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific.

Throughout his career, he has held key leadership roles in marketing, brand, products, and sales functions for various automotive brands. He has also gained significant experience in automotive dealer operations, resulting in his deep understanding of the industry.