Senate bill pushes for digital nomad visa to boost PH tourism

Sen. Joel Villanueva has filed a proposed law seeking to institutionalize the grant of a visa for digital nomad — people who travel while working remotely using digital technologies — in an effort to boost local tourism.

Villanueva said his past trips to the country’s tourist destinations and recently, in Siargao Island, prompted him to file Senate Bill No. 2991 which seeks to push for the new type of visa that would allow visitors to stay in the country for a longer period while working for a foreign-based employer or business.

According to the World Economic Forum, based on the Nomad List, the Philippines ranked as the 7th fastest growing remote work hub in 2023.

The Department of Tourism reported a 9.15% increase in foreign visitors in 2024 or a total 5.95 million foreign tourists raking in a record-high of P760.5 billion in tourism revenues.

“From our pristine beaches, green mountain ranges to our city’s vibrant urban hubs, each location in the Philippines provides unique advantages for remote workers,” he said.

The proposed measure seeks to provide a new visa category for digital nomads valid for one year and renewable for another year.

Under the proposed measure, applicants need to provide proof of sufficient income generated outside the country, must hold a valid health insurance within the validity of the visa, must have no criminal record in his/her home country and will not be a threat to the Philippines, among other requirements.

Villanueva said he hopes that with a visa in place, more digital nomads would be attracted to make the Philippines their hub. At present, there are more than 50 countries that offer this type of visa.

“Digital nomads spend money and therefore, would benefit the economy. The Philippines is a promising destination for those who embrace nomadic lifestyle and leverage technology to work remotely from outside their home country,” Villanueva said.

“While they are not allowed to take local jobs, they can share their knowledge and best practices to the local communities,” he added.

“The digital nomad visa program should be more than a bureaucratic procedure. It should foster an environment that will genuinely welcome visitors to our shores and allow ‘workationing’ possible for an extended period,” Villanueva said.