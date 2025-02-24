Vitro Sta. Rosa activates first Nvidia-powered GPU servers in PH

Following its energization in July 2024 and the deployment of its first anchor tenant, Vitro Sta. Rosa (VSR) has activated what it said are the first Nvidia-powered graphic processing unit (GPU) servers in the country.

Vitro Inc., the data center arm of the PLDT Group and a subsidiary of ePLDT, said the 50-megawatt mega facility is specifically designed to accommodate the rising demands of AI workloads.

The company said activating and operating live GPU servers showcases VSR’s advanced AI capabilities and enhances ePLDT’s GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) offerings.

“We envision Vitro Sta. Rosa to be the Philippines’ AI hub, forming the first AI ecosystem in the country. This new milestone showcases VSR’s true capabilities to host the latest AI platforms that will reshape our digital landscape today,” said Victor S. Genuino, president and CEO of ePLDT and Vitro Inc.

To meet the increasing demands of AI, VSR has ready plans to support up to 100 kW per rack. As AI technologies evolve, VSR will integrate the latest power and cooling solutions to stay ahead of AI’s rapidly changing requirements, the company said.