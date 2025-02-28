BLOG | Building a fair mobility for all in the Philippines

Ride hailing has been heralded as a transformative force, offering flexible work opportunities and supplemental income streams to millions. Nowhere has this promise been more evident than in the Philippines, where ride-hailing platforms have surged, becoming lifelines for drivers and passengers alike.

As the ride-hailing landscape in the Philippines continues to evolve, one principle remains constant: fairness should be at the heart of every mobility solution. inDrive believes that equitable access to transportation means balancing affordability for passengers with sustainable earnings for drivers.

This is why, December last year inDrive absorbed the government-regulated 20% fare discounts for senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), students, and national athletes and coaches.

Currently, inDrive is one of the local ride-hailing platforms that covers 100% of the discount for the mentioned sectors until further regulatory updates. By absorbing these mandated discounts, inDrive not only helps to mitigate the financial burden on these groups, it also promotes accessibility for passengers while ensuring financial stability of drivers.

As we see increasing fuel prices, vehicle maintenance costs and fluctuating demand affecting drivers, this initiative aims to empower the industry by providing balance, more earning opportunities for Filipino drivers and fair passenger fares.

inDrive’s commitment to shoulder these discounts ensures that drivers can focus on their work without worrying about reduced take-home pay. This approach supports driver retention, allowing experienced and professional drivers to stay on the road and provide better service quality for passengers.

Fair fares for sustainable ride-hailing ecosystem



Fairness goes beyond discounts. It is equally important to have a balanced fare structure where drivers can earn sustainable income while passengers enjoy affordable fare without the need to wait for vouchers and discounts.

A well-structured fare system is crucial for sustaining the ride-hailing industry in the Philippines, where commuters often face fluctuating fares due to surge pricing and driver supply shortages.

According to Statista, the Philippine ride-hailing market is expected to grow 7.21% annually (CAGR 2025-2029), reflecting increasing demand — yet affordability remains a key concern. While the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) regulates fare structures, high commission fees (often exceeding 20%) place financial strain on both passengers and drivers.

Instead of fixed pricing metrics that limit flexibility, a more equitable system empowers passengers and drivers to reach a fair fare agreement directly. This ensures that drivers receive a sustainable income while passengers pay a reasonable price based on real-time market conditions. inDrive pioneered this peer-to-peer (P2P) pricing model globally and across several SEA markets, offering an alternative to rigid fare structures and high commission fees.

While in the Philippines, inDrive adheres to the LTFRB fare metric, it continues to uphold its commitment to fairer earnings for drivers. With the lowest in-market take rate, inDrive has set a precedent that is now shaping the industry toward a more transparent and balanced approach.

Sustainable earnings encourage more drivers to stay on the road, reducing ride shortages, improving service availability, and ensuring a better experience for all. The goal is not just affordability but fairness creating a ride-hailing ecosystem where both passengers and drivers benefit equally.

Expanding fair mobility across the Philippines



With over 20,000 partner drivers and growing, inDrive is expanding into new cities like Cebu while strengthening its presence in Metro Manila, Bacolod, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Baguio, and Iloilo. inDrive is also investing in technology to enhance safety, trust, and the overall user experience.

As demand for ride-hailing grows, inDrive remains steadfast in its mission to champion fairness, inclusivity, and innovation in the Philippine transportation sector. inDrive stands by its partner drivers and passengers, ensuring that the future of mobility is fair and transparent for all.

The author is the regional director for Asia Pacific at inDrive