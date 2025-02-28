Pinoy-owned cloud and edge computing firm marks official launch

The “first locally-owned cloud, edge computing, and service orchestration platform” was officially launched at an event held last Feb. 26 in Mandaluyong City.

Kloud Solutions, which wholly owned by Filipino stakeholders, aims to provide affordable, customer-oriented cloud solutions with a specialization in internet protocol (IP) technology.

As a sister company of the US-based Kloud Communications, Kloud Solutions has partnered with industry leaders to deliver cloud management and orchestration services, catering to a diverse clientele that ranges from government institutions to individual cloud service providers (CSPs).

The company is led by its president, Ursus Custer Oliveros, who emphasized the importance of leveraging cumulative experiences to meet the needs of its customers.

The launch event showcased the unveiling of Kloud Solutions’ flagship product, the FusionFlow software.

Developed in collaboration with SkyLab, FusionFlow is designed to mitigate common challenges faced by users of heterogeneous cloud systems, such as the absence of service provider platforms, scalability, variety of application, and the significant investment and time required for market deployment.

FusionFlow operates as a comprehensive solution for cloud services, functioning as a multi-tenanted cloud service platform that facilitates the management of cloud workloads. It includes support for globally distributed data centers and boasts a fully tested and proven disaster recovery design.

The platform is versatile, functioning as both infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS), with potential applications in bare metal as a service (BMaaS) and virtual machines.

By being part of Kloud Solutions, this technology can be employed across various sectors, including government agencies, data centers, and large enterprise operations, allowing organizations to establish proprietary business models without relying on global hyperscale cloud platforms.

Clients can also gain full control over their respective cloud platforms, enabling better management of margins and revenue.

In addition to the product launch, the event featured insights and use cases from various partner companies, including Nextcloud Hub, Payruler, Software Farm International, AIRA Labs, LORA-IoT Network & Data Solution Technologies, SysNet Integrators, and CLIXLogic.

Closing the launch event, Rachelle Mendoza, general manager of Kloud Solutions, expressed the company’s mission “…to revolutionize how businesses in our country harness the power of the cloud. Together, we can drive digital transformation, foster innovation, and build a future where technology powers every organization.”