AMD lifts cover on Radeon RX 9070 Series GPUs

US-headquartered chipmaker AMD has officially launched its latest line of graphic processing units (GPUs) — the Radeon RX 9000 series — during a livestream event held om Friday, Feb 28.

The new series boasts of the cutting-edge RDNA 4 architecture, which has been specifically engineered to enhance performance for 1440p and 4K resolution gaming, with a strong emphasis on ray tracing capabilities.

The RDNA 4 architecture is designed to provide a superior performance-per-dollar ratio and is outfitted with an 8-pin power connector to facilitate seamless installation.

Notably, the architecture includes AMD’s second-generation AI Accelerators, third-generation Raytracing Accelerators, and an enhanced media engine, positioning it well for future advancements in gaming technology.

The GPUs support DMI 2.1b and DisplayPort 2.1a connections, ensuring compatibility with next-generation display technology.

At the launch, AMD revealed the first two models of the RX 9000 series: the Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT.

Both models feature 16GB video memory capacity and necessitate a PCIe 5.0×16 connection. They also come equipped with HDMI 2.1b and DisplayPort 2.1a outputs.

The base model, RX 9070, delivers an impressive 1,165 trillion operations per second (TOPS) with a boost clock speed of 2.52 GHz, while requiring only 220W of power.

In contrast, the RX 9070 XT enhances performance with 1,557 TOPS and a boost clock speed of 2.97 GHz, although it requires a relatively larger power draw of 304W.

When compared to its predecessor, the premium Radeon RX 7900 GRE, the RX 9070 demonstrates a significant 20% improvement in performance at 1440p resolution and “Ultra” settings, and a 21% increase at 4K settings under 4k “Ultra” graphic mode.

The RX 9070 XT showcases even more remarkable gains, achieving a 38% increase at 1440p and an impressive 42% at 4K, both using “ultra” graphic settings.

In addition, AMD is launching the RX 9070 series with upgraded software support, introducing the AMD HYPR-RX platform.

The software simplifies the setup process for GPU performance, optimizing gameplay for over 1,000 games and capable of nearly tripling the frames per second (FPS) through its suite of features, including AMD Radeon Super Resolution, AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2.1, AMD Radeon Anti-Lag, and AMD Radeon Boost.

Also, AMD announced the development of AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4), tailored for the RDNA 4 architecture.

Utilizing AI technology, FSR 4 enhances graphics rendering quality and improves the performance of the existing FSR 3.1 application programming interface (API).

FSR 4 is already available in over 30 games, with an additional 75 games expected to integrate the technology by 2025.

The RX 9070 series perform well outside of gaming, offering enhancements in various applications. The high TOPS values translate to improved AI processing capabilities, yielding a 34% increase in Creator AI performance and a 70% boost in Generative AI tasks.

The improved media engine caters to better video capture and livestreaming, ideal for online content sharing.

Offering high-end gaming performance at a competitive price point, the RX 9070 is set at $549, while the RX 9070 XT is priced at $599.

These GPUs will be available through AMD’s retail partners, which include Acer, ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, PowerColor, Sapphire, Vastarmor, XFX, and Yeston.

Although pricing in the Philippines is still pending, consumers may check with authorized dealers, starting March 6, for availability.