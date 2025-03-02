Samsung A36 and A56 mid-range smartphones unleashed in PH

Continuing with the momentum built up by the release of the Samsung S25 series, the Korean smartphone manufacturer has launched in the country the Samsung A36 5G and Samsung A56 5G mid-range smartphones.

Both the A36 and A56 feature a sleek design measuring just 7.4mm in thickness and are equipped with a 6.7″ Super AMOLED display that is capable of 1,200nits brightness.

Adding to the multimedia experience, the devices support Dolby Atmos audio, making them ideal for watching videos and playing games.

Powering the A36 is the Snapdragon 6 Gen3 processor with 8GB of RAM, while the A56 features Samsung’s proprietary Exynos 1508 processor, also with 8GB of RAM.

To handle the increased performance demands, Samsung has integrated a 15% larger vapor chamber for enhanced cooling efficiency.

Both smartphones come with a 5,000mAh battery capable of delivering up to 29 hours of video playback. The 45W quick-charging capabilities allow the batteries to go from empty to full in just 68 minutes.

In the camera department, the A36 and A56 feature a modern linear camera housing design, with a 50MP main camera equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS) to combat motion blur. This main camera can also record 10-bit HDR videos and images.

The A36 includes an 8MP Ultra-wide camera and the A56 has a 12MP Ultra-wide lens. Both devices include a 5MP Macro camera and a 12MP selfie camera, with the A56 offering a low-noise image feature for superior image details.

Samsung S25’s OneUI 7 OS is also available to both A36 and A55 models, allowing it to have improved AI features like the “Circle to Search,” “AI Select,” “Best Face,” “Create Filter,” and “Enhanced Object Eraser.”

The A36 and A56 models are protected by Samsung Knox Vault, and comes with 6 years Security and OS updates. Both models were also awarded with IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Here are the quick specifications and prices of the Samsung A36 and Samsung A55:

Samsung A36 5G

Display: 6.7″ Super AMOLED, FHD+ resolution

Dimensions: 162.9mm x 78.2mm x 7.4mm

Weight: 195g

Processor: Snapdragon 6 Gen3 (4nm Octa-core)

Camera: 50MP Main, 8MP Ultra Wide, 5MP Macro, 12MP Selfie

Materials: Glass (Rear) and Plastic (Sides)

eSIM Support: Yes

Colors: Awesome Black, Awesome Lavander, Awesome White (online exclusive color)

Price: P19,990 (8GB + 128GB) (e-store only); P21,990 (8GB + 256GB)

Samsung A56 5G

Display: 6.7″ Super AMOLED, FHD+ resolution

Dimensions: 162.2mm x 77.2mm x 7.4mm

Weight: 198g

Processor: Samsung Exynos 1580 (4nm Octa-core)

Camera: 50MP Main, 12MP Ultra Wide, 5MP Macro, 12MP Selfie

Materials: Glass (Rear) and Metal (Sides)

eSIM Support: Yes

Colors: Awesome Graphite, Awesome Lightgray, Awesome Pink

Price: P23,990 (8GB + 128GB) (e-store only); P25,990 (8GB + 256GB)

The Samsung A36 5G and A56 5G will be available at Samsung Experience Stores and partner retailers starting March 17, with online availability from March 24.

Customers who place a reservation can avail of a special promo, receiving a Samsung Reservation Voucher for P1,500 off either model. Additionally, buyers will be gifted a P1,500 e-store voucher for selected eco products.