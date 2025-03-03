MDI fuses with Novare Technologies, bares acquisition of SG consulting firm

Local tech firm Micro-D International (MDI) and its software development subsidiary Novare Technologies Inc. have rebranded as NOVARE and will be now known as a new single identity tech company.

In a statement, the merged companies said the rebranding will enable it to offer technological solutions for digital transformation of local companies. “Being at the forefront of advancements in APIs, cloud computing, and big data allows NOVARE to deliver a strategic focus on purposeful technology in the ASEAN region, as well,” it said.

Victor Silvino, chief executive of NOVARE, said: “The rebranding is a major milestone as digital transformation initiatives accelerate in the Philippines and ASEAN. With NOVARE, we hope to make a difference in that fluid transformation space. We will lead with conscience as we pioneer technologies that propel renewal and sustainable progress.”

Meanwhile, in a bold initiative to expand its regional presence, the shareholders of NOVARE have acquired a 100% stake in Appistoki, a consulting firm specializing in Salesforce solutions. The consulting firm, which is based in Singapore, serves clients in the US, India, Indonesia, Ireland, and the Philippines.

This acquisition, it said, forms the NOVARE Group of companies and is expected to enhance NOVARE’s technological capabilities and strengthen its relationships with key industry players in the Philippines, particularly among primary Salesforce users.

“With Appistoki joining the NOVARE Group, we are excited to deliver innovative solutions that embody our commitment to purposeful technology,” Silvino, a veteran technology executive, said.

Abhijeet Kulkarni, Appistoki founder and chief executive officer, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the shared vision and values that will continue to drive their success and impact in the community.