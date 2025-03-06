iPeople expands tie-up with Coursera to offer skill-based education

Education firm iPeople is strengthening its offerings to equip students with industry-recognized skills and micro-credentials through an expanded partnership with online learning platform Coursera.

As a member of the Yuchengco Group of Companies and Ayala Corporation, iPeople aims to provide globally-competitive, AI-enabled, and skills-based education to as many Filipinos as possible.

This objective was stressed by Alfredo Ayala, the president of the company, who stressed the importance of preparing students for the demands of the modern workforce.

The collaboration with Coursera allows iPeople to offer a variety of short courses and micro-credentials to supplement the existing curricula, enriching the educational experience and improve learning outcomes.

The initiative ensures that graduates enter the workforce armed not only with recognized qualifications but also with practical experience, thereby providing them with a competitive edge in their chosen careers.

Initially launched in 2019, the partnership focused only on Mapúa University, serving around 500 students. By 2022, the collaboration expanded to four educational institutions, resulting in an influx of approximately 15,000 students per year.

With the recent event held on March 5, it was announced that the partnership has grown to include six universities and colleges, Mapúa University, Mapúa Malayan College Laguna (MMCL), Mapúa Malayan College Mindanao (MMCM), Mapúa Malayan Digital College (MMDC), University of Nueva Caceres (UNC), and National Teachers College (NTC).

The anticipated student enrollment for the upcoming academic year also reached 45,000 across these institutions and various academic programs, due to the expansion.

The courses offered through this partnership will account for 20% to 30% of the academic credits for each degree, benefiting not only students but also lifelong learners, working professionals seeking to upskill or reskill in new fields.

In addition to a broader course offering, the partnership incorporates AI technology to enhance the learning experience.

Students will gain access to “Coursera Coach,” an agentic AI learning assistant designed to provide personalized and interactive educational support, backed by high-quality, expert content.

Furthermore, the “Course Builder” tool empowers faculty members to design customized courses tailored to the regional context of the Philippines.

Coursera has also implemented various academic integrity solutions backed by AI, including plagiarism detection, automated grading, and learning outcome verifications.

Karine Allouche, the global head of enterprise at Coursera, state that “AI has the potential to widen gaps, but it also presents a powerful opportunity to expand access and bridge skill divides.”