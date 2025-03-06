Mapúa Makati introduces AI-powered medical classes

Mapúa University’s School of Medicine has officially launched the Mapúa Human Health Learning and Innovation Center (MHHLIC) in collaboration with Arizona State University.

The state-of-the-art facility aims to revolutionize healthcare education and delivery through the integration of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Originally established in November 2024, the School of Medicine’s program has only recently culminated in the completion of its innovative facilities.

Designed to equip future medical practitioners with global readiness and a high level of expertise, the center features advanced and immersive environments tailored for hands-on learning.

Utilizing lifelike medical models and virtual reality simulations, students are offered an opportunity to engage in practical training without the necessity of interacting with actual patients.

The approach ensures an immersive and interactive educational experience that goes beyond traditional textbook learning.

Dr. Marco Escareal showing high tech dolls that react to medical procedures at the ward simulation room

In addition to the center, Mapúa University has initiated the MapúaMedX project, which emphasizes the integration of AI into its curriculum.

The initiative is aimed at developing a more personalized learning experience for students, enabling them to engage in tailored activities and exercises.

Notably, tools such as “ChatGPT as a Personal Tutor” and simulations will be incorporated in professors lesson’s plans for more interactive classes and exercises.

Recognizing that AI technology have both positive and negative applications, Mapúa University is committed to fostering interdisciplinary collaboration that ensures the responsible use of AI.

Ongoing dialogues with IT experts and engineers, both local and international, are aimed at maximizing AI’s potential while mitigating risks.

The university is also collaborating with industry leaders to serve as training partners and engaging with government entities to navigate ethical considerations in AI usage.

Dr. Escareal showcasing the artificial cadaver

The official inauguration and blessing of the learning spaces was held on March 4, where Dean Malaya Santos presented the center’s features alongside faculty members and pioneer batch of the School of Medicine students.

The Human Health Learning and Innovation Center represents a significant milestone in “Shaping the Future of Healthcare, Through AI-Powered Innovations in Education.”