PCSO formally rolls out ‘LottoMatik’ portable POS device

To increase lotto sales, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has partnered with tech firm DFNN to unveil ‘LottoMatik,’ a portable point-of-sale (PoS) device.

The formal launch was held on Wednesday, March 5, at the Shangri-la Hotel in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City. It was attended by top officials of PCSO led by general manager Mel Robles and DFNN headed by Raymond Garcia.

LottoMatik allows small businesses and individuals to sell PCSO lottery tickets, adapting to the ever-evolving landscape of technology in business and enabling individuals to be micro-entrepreneurs.

DFNN’s LottoMatik has enabled the PCSO’s lotto offerings to be accessible by accepting bets using a PoS device, allowing both institutions and individuals to conduct sales of lotto tickets even in space-challenged locations.

Photo from PCSO

Launched on November 8, 2024, DFNN’s LottoMatik brand became one of PCSO’s corporate authorized agents for its lotto offerings. Its main goal is to reach areas that currently lack lotto outlets.

The increased accessibility is intended to help deter individuals from participating in illegal lottery activities and curb growing illegal operations.

“LottoMatik represents a significant step forward in making lottery participation accessible to every Filipino. By leveraging technology, we are not just offering a chance to win but also a chance to contribute to community welfare,” said PCSO general manager Melquiades Robles.