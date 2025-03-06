Unleash PH app holds pet gala, unveils dating feature for pets

Pet app Unleash PH held its Unleash Pet Gala last Feb. 28 at the One Esplanade in MOA complex where it brought together pet lovers, celebrities, and industry leaders to celebrate the bond between pets and their owners.

The night kicked off with a Fashion Show Competition where glamorous furbabies strutted down the runway alongside their furparents.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Community Leader Award to the PAWSsion Project, an organization dedicated to animal welfare.

The award recognized PAWSsion Project’s efforts to advocate for pet adoption and improve the lives of animals in need.

The gala also marked the official launch of Michele Gumabao as the Face of the Unleash PH App. With her passion for animals and advocacy for pet welfare, Gumabao will play a key role in bringing Unleash’s vision of accessible and innovative pet care to life.

The evening’s highlight was the introduction of Meets, Unleash’s innovative new dating feature designed specifically for pets.

The addition to the app allows pet owners to help their furry friends find compatible playmates or potential “soulmates,” bringing a fun, social aspect to pet care.

As the gala continued, Unleash PH unveiled its Services Feature, aimed at providing a wide array of pet care solutions for all pet needs.

The new services include mobile grooming, telemedicine, pet sitting, pet training, a pet-friendly café, among others.

The evening was attended by numerous celebrities and institutional partners such as UAS, ePLDT, Huawei, Pioneer Insurance, Dunsk Kuhner, and several service providers who will collaborate with Unleash PH to further enhance the pet care ecosystem.

Chie Malaki, CEO of Unleash, said: “We are thrilled to see the immense success of the Unleash Pet Gala. It’s heartening to see so many pet lovers, celebrities, and partners come together in support of our mission. Tonight was a powerful reminder of the deep bond between pets and their owners, and how vital it is to provide innovative solutions that support pet care. The launch of the new features and services marks an exciting new chapter for Unleash PH and we look forward to continuing to lead the way in pet care accessibility.”

Muji Jaafar, director for operations of Unleash, also shared: “This gala is a milestone that reflects the hard work, dedication, and collaboration from everyone involved in the Unleash PH journey. The new services and features introduced tonight are a testament to our commitment to providing comprehensive and innovative solutions to pet owners. We are excited about the future of Unleash PH and the positive impact it will have on pets and their families.”