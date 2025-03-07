Grab, Move It tap Ateneo for behavioral approach to driver onboarding

Grab Philippines and its strategic partner for motorcycle taxi services Move It are collaborating with the Ateneo Bulatao Center for Psychological Services adopt evidence-based, behavior-focused assessment and training programs tailored specifically for ride-hailing drivers.

The partnership is geared at developing a more holistic approach to the way the ride-hailing platforms work with drivers, aiming to introduce tools and policies that recognize behavioral and cognitive factors that influence driver performance.

This marks a shift toward a more nuanced and data-driven standard for ride-hailing platforms – elevating current traditional assessment metrics and requirements like driving skills tests and police records.

The pilot implementation of policy and process changes resulting from this partnership is scheduled for the second quarter of 2025.

To ensure the program is grounded in extensive research, Grab, Move It, and the Ateneo team are utilizing qualitative and quantitative methods to gain insights into driver behavior, socio-demographic backgrounds, and passenger perceptions.

The research includes interviews, focus groups, and data analysis aimed at identifying patterns that influence road behavior and encourage a safety-first mentality among drivers.

Grab and Move it said the integration of psychological and behavioral principles into driver assessment, onboarding, and training is a groundbreaking initiative designed to enhance the evaluation and upskilling processes of ride-hailing platforms — setting new industry standards for safety, professionalism, and service excellence.

Grab Philippines director for mobility EJ Dela Vega stated: “At Grab, we are guided by the principle of ‘Kaizen,’ which emphasizes continuous improvement. As safety and security are among our core commitments to users of our platform, we are constantly innovating and raising standards to deliver on these.

“Through our collaboration with the Ateneo Bulatao Center for Psychological Services, we are elevating the standards on driver assessment and training to reinforce desirable driver behaviors and mindsets that align with Grab’s core values. We are confident that these enhancements will not only propel the long-term success of our driver-partners but also strengthen our shared commitment to safety.”

Move It general manager Wayne Jacinto highlighted the importance of continuously improving the standards within the motorcycle taxi community, especially as the country approaches the passage of the motorcycle taxi law.

“At Move It, we are committed to always enhancing safety standards on our platform in close collaboration with Grab. As the number of two-wheel drivers on the road grows — whether as private riders or part of the motorcycle taxi community — we remain steadfast in fostering a culture of respect, responsible riding, and safety on all of our roads, for every motorist. This initiative with the Ateneo Bulatao Center for Psychological Services is a manifestation of this commitment.”

Maria Lourdes Mesa, Director for Research at the Ateneo Bulatao Center for Psychological Services, expressed her enthusiasm: “It is encouraging to see leaders in the ride-hailing industry take proactive steps to ensure that services provided to Filipino commuters prioritize safety. By integrating a behavior-focused approach into the assessment processes, we are proactively addressing the potential for drivers to act contrary to safety standards due to any existing psychological predispositions.

“We are proud to be pioneering partners with Grab and Move It in this historical milestone – adding a new layer to our safety and security measures for the fast-growing four- and two-wheel ride-hailing industries.”

The first phase of the program, focused on data gathering and research, is currently underway across various locations in Metro Manila, Cebu, and Davao, engaging a diverse set of driver- and rider-partners from Grab and Move It.