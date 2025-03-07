Infinix unveils mini tri-fold smartphone-cum-camera

Tech brand Infinix has launched the Zero Series Mini Tri-Fold Concept Device, which transforms between a smartphone, a hands-free fitness and entertainment companion, and a compact camera.

Designed with a triple-folding mechanism and dual hinges that folds and unfolds vertically into itself, this concept brings a fresh perspective on how smart devices integrate into modern lifestyles.

Unlike conventional foldables that simply expand into a larger screen, the device shifts effortlessly between multiple modes. It stands upright for hands-free calls, entertainment, and quick access on the go.

With its strap accessory, it can be securely attached to gym equipment, bicycle handlebars, or even a car dashboard, allowing users to track workouts, follow guided exercise routines, or navigate routes. When mounted on a bag strap or placed on a surface, it transforms into a compact camera.

The outward-folding design creates an intuitive, dual-screen experience that makes real-time multilingual conversations effortless, allowing both users to view translated content side by side.

This same design also turns the device into a high-performance camera system, using the main camera to capture stunning photos and videos while doubling as a premium selfie tool with an immersive screen for perfect framing.

Folded into its most compact form, the Zero Series Mini Tri-Fold becomes a smartphone with a comfortable grip and sleek finish.