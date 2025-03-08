Flagship smartphone Xiaomi 15 splashes its way to PH

Following last month’s Redmi release, Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has launched its latest flagship model — the Xiaomi 15 — which has promised to bring “Pinnacle Photography” to Filipino mobile photography enthusiasts looking for an upgrade to their everyday setup.

The Xiaomi 15 boasts a sophisticated camera module featuring a trio of 50MP lenses: for the main camera, telephoto, and ultra-wide camera — all equipped with high-quality Leica Summilux lenses.

The advanced lenses are designed to deliver clear, detailed images while incorporating an anti-reflective coating to enhance light capture, resulting in more realistic photographs.

The camera system is engineered for speed, with a remarkable 0.6-second fast capture capability, making it ideal for capturing dynamic moments.

Additionally, the built-in AI support intelligently detects various scenarios, optimizing color, tone, and skin tones, while also refining the bokeh effect.

For videography, the Xiaomi 15 is equipped to shoot 4K resolution videos at 60 FPS with Dolby Vision quality, and the front camera delivers impressive performance at 32MP, including HDR10+ video recording capabilities.

For the hardware, the Xiaomi 15 features a 6.36-inch display with a stunning 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness reaching up to 3,200 nits, with the new Xiaomi M9 custom display panel. This display is also TÜV Rheinland certified, ensuring optimal eye care for users.

Powering the device is the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with a capacity for 80 trillion operations per second (TOPS) AI processing.

The phone is backed by a robust 5,240mAh battery, complemented by an advanced cooling system, promising extended usage times.

Along with the impressive hardware, Xiaomi showcased the new HyperOS2. The operating system not only gives the usual AI functions, like AI Writing, AI Speech Recognition, AI Image Enhancement, AI Image Expansion, AI Eraser Pro, AI Reflection Removal, AI Magic Sky, and AI Film, but also efficiently manages processor performance, enabling superior power consumption.

With the HyperOS 2, the Xiaomi 15 forms a part of the whole Xiaomi gadgets suite, allowing everything to be synced and controlled, including simultaneous recording.

The HyperOS 2 is also capable of connecting with PC and some select iOS and macOS devices to expand its accessibility.

Specifications and pricing for the Xiaomi 15 are as follows:

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite, 3nm, Octa-core

Dimensions: 152.3mm x 71.2mm x 8.08mm

Weight: 191g

Display: 6.36? CrystalRes display

Resolution: 2670 x 1200

Refresh rate: Up to 120Hz

Brightness: 3,200 nits (peak brightness)

Camera: 50MP main camera, 50MP telephoto camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera, and 32MP front camera

Battery & Charging: 5,240mAh, 50W wireless HyperCharge, and 90W HyperCharge

Operating System: Xiaomi HyperOS 2

IP Rating: IP68 dust and water resistance

12GB + 256GB (P45,999)

12GB + 512GB (P49,999)

Colors: Green, Black, White

Customers who pre-order between March 7 to 13 will enjoy a range of exclusive offers, including a complimentary 6-month subscription to 100GB Google One cloud storage, a 4-month Spotify Premium subscription, a 2-year extended warranty, and a one-time free screen replacement.

Additionally, those pre-ordering through Xiaomi stores will receive a free Xiaomi 15 gift box and Instant Photo Printer 1S set.

For those purchasing through Shopee and Lazada from March 7 to 23, Xiaomi will provide a free Redmi Pad SE 8.7″ while supplies last. Installment options through Home Credit are available for as low as P2,095 per month over 18 months at 0% interest, as well as through Globe Business’s GPlan at P2,499.