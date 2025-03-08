Web3 firm bares plans for ‘Metaverse Filipino Worker’ caravan

Local Web3 company Yield Guild Games (YGG) Pilipinas has announced the launch of the Metaverse Filipino Worker (MFW) Caravan.

The initiative builds on the success of previous years’ YGG Pilipinas Roadtrip and aims to guide more Filipinos in exploring emerging technologies and acquiring new digital skills.

While the previous Roadtrips focused on the latest developments in Web3 gaming, this year’s caravan shifts its focus on how Filipinos can harness Web3 and AI technologies to generate income from the comfort of their homes.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about these evolving technologies from YGG’s educational platform, Metaversity, featuring discussions with industry experts and interactive workshops.

In addition, the caravan will retain demonstrations of Web3 games, show matches, and tournaments, which serve as accessible entry points for many aspiring participants to explore the MFW lifestyle.

Additionally, attendees will benefit from job boards, career orientation sessions, and quests from YGG’s Future of Work program, aimed at jumpstarting their careers in the digital environment.

This initiative originated in January 2025 with the release of the YGG short film “Metaverse Filipino Workers” on YouTube, spotlighting the success stories of various Filipinos who have built careers through Web3 technologies.

YGG’s goal is to extend the valuable lessons of the film to a broader audience, providing digital upskilling opportunities that align with the evolving landscape of the digital economy.

The MFW Caravan is set to travel to the following locations, with additional venue details and potential stops will be announced as the caravan progresses:

April 5 – Davao’s Ayala Malls Abreeza.

May 4 – Cagayan De Oro’s (CDO) Ayala Malls Centrio

June 7 – Iloilo’s Ayala Malls Atria Park District

June 28 – Bicol’s Ayala Malls Legaspi

July 19 – Palawan

August 2 – Manila

YGG has partnered with several organizations, including Ayala Malls, G!G, Coins.ph, Converge, Parallel TCG, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), and the City Education and Development Office in Cagayan de Oro for the initiative.

During the caravan announcement event last March 6, Emmy Lou Delfin, director of the Department of Information and Communication (DICT)’s ICT Industry Development Bureau (IIDB), expressed her agency’s support for the caravan.

“By expanding awareness and opening more pathways to these opportunities, we are laying the foundation for a more inclusive and resilient digital workforce in the Philippines,” Delfin said.