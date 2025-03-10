Data center firm, partners unveil first server liquid cooling tech in PH

Data center operator ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) Philippines has unveiled the country’s first server liquid-cooling technology, in a state-of-the-art showroom known as the AI Synergy Lab.

The facility, located at STT GDC’s Makati headquarters, is the result of a collaborative effort of Vertiv, Dell Technologies, and Novare Technologies.

The AI Synergy Lab showcases direct-to-chip cooling technology, featuring the Vertiv Liebert coolant distribution unit (CDU) fitted to the high-density Dell PowerEdge server.

The configuration is optimized for GPU-intensive applications, underscoring STT GDC’s commitment to meeting the growing demands of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) sectors.

Liquid cooling offers a more efficient alternative to traditional air-cooling methods, to meet the demands of different industries for faster and more complex computing solutions, for the foreseeable future.

The showroom serves not only as a display of advanced technology but also as a testing ground for STT GDC and Novare clients who are exploring the integration of liquid cooling in their applications.

Furthermore, the liquid-cooling technology is set to be implemented at STT GDC’s new facility in Fairview, Quezon City, which is slated to begin operations in the second half of this year.

Carlo Malana, STT GDC Philippines president and CEO, stated: “This showcase allows customers to experience and gain firsthand insight into the power of our infrastructure, enabling them to optimize their investment decisions before committing their own capital expenditure.”