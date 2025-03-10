PH eyes first Pinoy in space via expanded collab with SpaceX

The Philippine government said it is aiming to bring the first Filipino into space through the human space flight program of aeronautics firm SpaceX.

In a meeting on March 5, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) secretary Cristina A. Roque met with SpaceX executives in Hawthorne, California where they discussed expanding satellite broadband connectivity across the country as well as other initiatives in space technology.

Roque said SpaceX raised the prospect of sending the first Filipino into space, as it underscored the potential for the Philippines to become a player in the global space arena.

SpaceX has performed over 450 successful launches, 56 crew members flown to space, and handling 90% of the world’s payload in 2024.

Roque also met with executives Starlink, sister company of SpaceX, to discuss expanding satellite broadband connectivity across the country and projects that could transform the nation.

Starlink currently has over 100,000 subscribers and 13 ground gateway sites in the Philippines, establishing the country as a key regional hub.

Discussions also focused on leveraging Starlink’s capabilities to enhance digital learning, e-government initiatives, and e-commerce, demonstrating its crucial role in national development.

“Internet connectivity is no longer a luxury — it’s a necessity. With Starlink’s cutting-edge satellite technology, we can ensure that even the most geographically isolated communities in the Philippines have access to fast and reliable internet,” said Roque.

“This is a crucial step in empowering our businesses, improving education and government services, and strengthening disaster resilience.”

SpaceX officials led by Oliver Edelmann, manager for global government affairs, also outlined Starlink’s operational achievements and expansion plans.

Since its launch in February 2023, Starlink has deployed approximately 30,000 terminals nationwide, delivering high-speed Internet to areas where traditional fiber-optic infrastructure is not feasible.

The Philippines was the first country in Southeast Asia to adopt Starlink’s services, making it a pioneer in leveraging Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology for nationwide digital inclusion.

Recognizing the potential of SpaceX’s planned expansions, Roque highlighted recent government efforts to enhance investment conditions, including the CREATE MORE law. This offers competitive tax incentives for high-tech industries.

She also underscored legislative initiatives such as the Konektadong Pinoy Act (Senate Bill No. 2699), which aims to simplify regulatory processes and encourage fair competition in the telecommunications sector.

“We are fully committed to fostering a more business-friendly environment for tech companies like SpaceX. The Philippines is taking bold steps to modernize its digital infrastructure policies, ensuring that innovation-driven firms can thrive while delivering essential services to Filipinos,” the trade chief said.

Additionally, SpaceX has contributed to disaster relief efforts and collaborated with the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) to enhance educational and rural connectivity.