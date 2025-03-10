Tech and camaraderie come together at 2nd JBL Cup golf tourney  

This year’s highly anticipated 2nd JBL Cup Golf Tournament, held on Feb. 27, brought together golf enthusiasts from the media, distributors, and dealers for an unforgettable day of competition and camaraderie.
Hosted at the prestigious Tagaytay Midlands Golf Club, the tournament showcased not only top-tier golfing talent but also JBL’s commitment to excellence, sound quality, and innovation.
To officially commence the tournament, the ceremonial tee-off was led by distinguished guests, including Bobby Zamora, Rotary District governor of District 3800, Jun Farcon, Rotary Past District governor and endowment and major gifts adviser for Zone 10A, Philippines, and Celso Montalla, Rotary District governor nominee of District 3800, alongside Larry Secreto, country head of Harman Philippines.
The tournament featured a stellar lineup of players, with an exciting mix of professional and amateur golfers competing for the coveted title.
The lush fairways and challenging course conditions created an exhilarating contest, keeping spectators on the edge of their seats throughout the competition.
Here’s the full list of winners:
CLASS A, MEDIA
- Champion: Atty. Eugene Riego
- 1st Runner-up: Anton Barandiaran
- 2nd Runner-up: Widarico Comia
CLASS B, MEDIA
- Champion: Randy Caluag
- 1st Runner-up: Albert Hidalgo
- 2nd Runner-up: Frederico Miguel Alegre
CLASS C, MEDIA
- Champion: Waylon Galvez
- 1st Runner-up: Eric Montelibano
- 2nd Runner-up: Melvin Calimag
CLASS A, GUEST
- Champion: RJ Rizada
- 1st Runner-up: Jens Knuttel
- 2nd Runner-up: Ding Miranda
CLASS B, GUEST
- Champion: Jesi Balmores
- 1st Runner-up: Bobby Zamora
- 2nd Runner-up: Joel Orduna
CLASS C, GUEST
- Champion: Allan Cristobal
- 1st Runner-up: Arlan Sallan
- 2nd Runner-up: Atty. Conrad Cereno
LADIES DIVISION
- Champion: Patricia Hizon
- 1st Runner-up: Reese Balbastro
SPECIAL AWARDS
- Longest Drive, Hole #6 – Vince Hizon
- Most Accurate, Hole #6 – Rizalina Uy
- Nearest to the Pin, Hole #17 – Jimbo Figueroa
The tournament exuded a competitive yet friendly spirit, with participants navigating a meticulously designed course that tested their skills while allowing them to enjoy the scenic beauty of the location.
Golfers could be seen using their JBL Soundgear Frames on the fairways, enhancing their experience with immersive audio without isolating them from their surroundings — making them an ideal companion on the course.
Additionally, many players brought their JBL speakers mounted on their golf carts, providing a seamless audio experience while moving across the course.
Adding to the festive atmosphere, attendees enjoyed lively band performances and took part in the JBL raffle, where they had the chance to win JBL products, golf-related prizes, and a brand-new Vespa S125.
“We are thrilled with the success of this year’s JBL Cup Golf Tournament. The level of talent displayed, combined with the enthusiastic support from everyone, made for an unforgettable event,” said Larry Secreto, country head of Harman Philippines.
“We look forward to making next year’s tournament even bigger and better.”