Tech and camaraderie come together at 2nd JBL Cup golf tourney  

This year’s highly anticipated 2nd JBL Cup Golf Tournament, held on Feb. 27, brought together golf enthusiasts from the media, distributors, and dealers for an unforgettable day of competition and camaraderie.

Hosted at the prestigious Tagaytay Midlands Golf Club, the tournament showcased not only top-tier golfing talent but also JBL’s commitment to excellence, sound quality, and innovation.

To officially commence the tournament, the ceremonial tee-off was led by distinguished guests, including Bobby Zamora, Rotary District governor of District 3800, Jun Farcon, Rotary Past District governor and endowment and major gifts adviser for Zone 10A, Philippines, and Celso Montalla, Rotary District governor nominee of District 3800, alongside Larry Secreto, country head of Harman Philippines.

The tournament featured a stellar lineup of players, with an exciting mix of professional and amateur golfers competing for the coveted title.

The lush fairways and challenging course conditions created an exhilarating contest, keeping spectators on the edge of their seats throughout the competition.

Here’s the full list of winners:

CLASS A, MEDIA

Champion: Atty. Eugene Riego

1st Runner-up: Anton Barandiaran

2nd Runner-up: Widarico Comia

CLASS B, MEDIA

Champion: Randy Caluag

1st Runner-up: Albert Hidalgo

2nd Runner-up: Frederico Miguel Alegre

CLASS C, MEDIA

Champion: Waylon Galvez

1st Runner-up: Eric Montelibano

2nd Runner-up: Melvin Calimag

CLASS A, GUEST

Champion: RJ Rizada

1st Runner-up: Jens Knuttel

2nd Runner-up: Ding Miranda

CLASS B, GUEST

Champion: Jesi Balmores

1st Runner-up: Bobby Zamora

2nd Runner-up: Joel Orduna

CLASS C, GUEST

Champion: Allan Cristobal

1st Runner-up: Arlan Sallan

2nd Runner-up: Atty. Conrad Cereno

LADIES DIVISION

Champion: Patricia Hizon

1st Runner-up: Reese Balbastro

SPECIAL AWARDS

Longest Drive, Hole #6 – Vince Hizon

Most Accurate, Hole #6 – Rizalina Uy

Nearest to the Pin, Hole #17 – Jimbo Figueroa

The tournament exuded a competitive yet friendly spirit, with participants navigating a meticulously designed course that tested their skills while allowing them to enjoy the scenic beauty of the location.

Golfers could be seen using their JBL Soundgear Frames on the fairways, enhancing their experience with immersive audio without isolating them from their surroundings — making them an ideal companion on the course.

Additionally, many players brought their JBL speakers mounted on their golf carts, providing a seamless audio experience while moving across the course.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, attendees enjoyed lively band performances and took part in the JBL raffle, where they had the chance to win JBL products, golf-related prizes, and a brand-new Vespa S125.

“We are thrilled with the success of this year’s JBL Cup Golf Tournament. The level of talent displayed, combined with the enthusiastic support from everyone, made for an unforgettable event,” said Larry Secreto, country head of Harman Philippines.

“We look forward to making next year’s tournament even bigger and better.”