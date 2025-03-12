BPI intros ePayroll for PH firms, cuts interbank fund transfer fee to P10

The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) has announced the launch of ePayroll, a digital payroll system designed to simplify payroll processing for businesses while ensuring a smooth onboarding experience for employees.

“With BPI ePayroll, our corporate clients can now handle the entire payroll account setup and employee onboarding digitally, offering ease and accessibility,” said John-C Syquia, BPI Institutional Banking head.

With just a few clicks, employers can onboard their employees, upload payroll details in a single file, and ensure salary disbursements without delays.

Beginning February, businesses can access BPI ePayroll through BPI BizLink, BPI’s corporate banking platform that streamlines payroll processing, collections, disbursements, and liquidity management.

Employers can upload employee information in a single file through BizLink with just one ID requirement. Within the hour, employees will receive their ePayroll invitations along with a unique reference code, sent via both email and SMS. This secure code allows them to access the ePayroll portal and seamlessly register within seven calendar days.

Employees can complete their ePayroll account setup anywhere, using their mobile phones, tablets, or laptops. To further streamline the process, employers will receive detailed daily reports, allowing them to accurately track and document newly opened accounts with ease.

“With BPI ePayroll, we’re not just offering automation — we’re making payroll management simple for businesses and employees alike. By eliminating complex account opening processes and providing a seamless salary experience, we empower companies to focus on growth while giving employees easy access to their earnings,” Syquia added.

Meanwhile, the Ayala-owned bank said it has reduced its InstaPay interbank fund transfer (IBFT) fee.

Effective from March 7, 2025 to May 31, 2025, BPI will cut its InstaPay IBFT fee from P25 to just P10 per transaction.

BPI said it is also integrating InstaPay, enabling real-time, 24/7 fund transfers across platforms like GCash and Maya.