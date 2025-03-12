Nvidia CEO to highlight AI in first keynote at Computex 2025

One of Computex’s organizers, TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council), has announced that Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang will deliver the first keynote at Computex 2025, outlining the latest advancements and breakthroughs in AI and accelerated computing technologies.

The keynote will take place at the Taipei Music Center and be livestreamed at 11 a.m. Taiwan Time on Monday, May 19 (Sunday, May 18, 8 p.m. PT), with a replay available on Computex Keynote website.

As a leader in AI, Nvidia continues to push the boundaries of innovation in accelerated computing, physical AI, agentic AI, and scientific discovery-turning yesterday’s impossibilities into today’s reality.

Attendees will have the opportunity to gain deep insights into how Nvidia is shaping the future with AI and connecting with industry leaders to co-create a better future.

The show has long showcased Taiwan’s dynamic technology ecosystem and grown into a key platform for cutting-edge systems essential to scaling AI globally.

At the event, major technology companies will showcase their products powered by Nvidia technology, collectively supporting the rapid growth of the technology and AI ecosystem.

Computex 2025 with the theme “AI Next,” is set to take place from May 20th to May 23rd at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 & 2. This event will host nearly 1,400 exhibitors across 4,800 booths, showcasing three major themes: AI & Robotics, Next-Gen Tech, and Future Mobility.