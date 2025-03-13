DepEd expands tie-up to provide teachers, staff with Google products

The Department of Education (DepEd) has announced the expansion of its partnership with Google Philippines, aimed at deploying the “Google Workspace for Education Plus” for educators and students across the country.

The collaboration, which began in 2012 with the launch of Google Apps for Education, has now evolved to incorporate cloud technologies tailored to meet the needs of educators using limited hardware.

With the introduction of Google Workspace for Education Plus, teachers and school personnel will gain access to a suite of tools designed to enhance workflow and facilitate collaboration. Key applications included in the platform are Gmail, Classroom, Meet, Calendar, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Forms, and Assignments.

Additionally, educators will receive increased Drive storage capacity, allowing better digital file management. Goole said the integration of the AI assistant, Gemini, promises a more innovative and enriched learning experience.

The platform will enable teachers to conduct classes via Google Meet, with built-in analytical tools to monitor student performance and make necessary adjustments to teaching strategies.

Students will also have access to digital worksheets and self-assessment tools, including originality reports and plagiarism detection features.

During the launch event held last March 10 at the Google Philippines headquarters, DepEd secretary Sonny Angara emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating, “By equipping our teachers and staff with advanced digital capabilities, we’re laying the groundwork for critical thinking, collaboration, efficiency, and creativity in our schools. We extend our sincere thanks to Google for taking us to the forefront of educational innovation.”

The Google Workspace for Education Plus accounts will be deployed to 1 million teachers and staff under DepEd.