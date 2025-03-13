InnovatEd Business Academy marks official launch

With the rapid rate of technological advancements, InnovatEd Business Academy (shortened as InnovatEd) has officially launched, offering a unique program designed to harness the power of technology and innovation for business leaders.

InnovatEd, uses the collective knowledge and experience, being part of the ZK Group of Companies, to guide CEOs, business owners, and senior executives through the available technological tools, and leverage it for more efficient business practices.

The academy’s approach incorporates the strategies of nearly 20 leading brands, including Zion Philippines and Luster Premium Oral Care, ensuring that its curriculum is grounded in real-world applications.

The Executive Business Program is specifically tailored with the aim to refine their leadership skills while embracing the digital transformation that is reshaping industries worldwide.

Through the program, participants will learn how to create strategies to achieve organizational goals but also responsive to the changes in market demands driven by digital advancements.

Participants also solve real-world problems and live projects, with the aid of industry leaders, using tech-driven solutions in real time. The curriculum is also designed to cover global markets and cross-cultural leadership, the program prepares participants to tackle international challenges in the tech age.

The environment at InnovatEd promotes the formation of connections among peers across various industries, fostering collaboration and innovation in solving complex business problems.

Executives looking to enhance their leadership journey and navigate the digital frontier are invited to enroll in InnovatEd Business Academy’s Executive Business Program. By embracing this opportunity, participants can unlock their potential to lead into the future.

With more organizations recognizing the importance of integrating technology into their strategies, InnovatEd Business Academy stands poised to cultivate the next generation of visionary leaders who will make significant impacts across their industries.