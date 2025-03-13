Friday, March 14, 2025
Tamashii Nations puts up pop-up event for Pinoy collectors

By Jinji Quiambao

Tamashii Nations, the collectible brand of Japanese toy company Bandai, has set up an exclusive pop-up event tailored for toy collectors and anime enthusiasts in the Philippines.

Taking place from March 6 to March 16, the Tamashii Nations Pop-up Spot is located at the upper ground floor atrium of Robinson’s Magnolia.

Coinciding with the pop-up is the 50th anniversary of the Chogokin brand, well-known for its iconic mecha anime figures. A highlight of the celebration is the showcase of Voltes V figures, including the impressive Voltes V Legacy statue and a prototype figure that can be separated into various ships.

The popularity of Voltes V, beloved by both Japanese and Filipino audiences, is acknowledged with a striking 6-foot replica of the new Voltes V Legacy figure positioned at the center of the event space.

In addition to Voltes V, the pop-up features celebrated Chogokin lines from classic series such as “Mazinger Z” and “Gaogaigar.”  Anime fans will also find a range of Figuarts action figures from top titles like Naruto, One Piece, and Dragon Ball, with rare and limited-edition figures available exclusively from the Tamashii Nations Store and Tamashii Spot.

