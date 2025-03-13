Xiaomi parades new set of ‘AI of Things’ in PH, previews e-vehicle

With the launch of its flagship Xiaomi 15 smartphone, Chinese tech firm Xiaomi has announced the new batch of Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) devices in the Philippines at a launch event in Makati City last March 6.

During the launch, Xiaomi previewed and hinted at the upcoming release of its electric vehicle, the Xiaomi SU7, which is expected to arrive in the Philippines soon.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Series

Among those officially launched in the country, the Xiaomi Pad 7 and Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro tablets lead the pack, boasting a 11.2-inch, 3.2k resolution screen paired with an 8,850 mAh battery.

The base model is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, while the Pro variant features the more advanced Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor.

Both models run on Xiaomi’s Hyper OS 2, which includes features such as AI Writing, AI Speech Recognition, AI Search, AI Interpreter, AI Subtitles, AI Calculator, AI Art, and AI Gesture Reactions.

Additionally, Hyper Connect enables users to easily transfer files and control multiple devices simultaneously.

Xiaomi Watch S4

The Xiaomi Watch S4 showcases a sleek metal design, equipped with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display that reaches brightness levels of up to 1,500 nits.

Promoting health monitoring, the smartwatch comes with advanced sensors that track heart rate, blood oxygen, stress levels, and sleep patterns with 98% accuracy, all while offering a remarkable 15-day battery life.

Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro

For fitness enthusiasts, the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro is the perfect accessory. With a stylish, angular screen capable of 1,200 nits brightness, it offers over 150 sport modes and guided workouts, along with enhanced health monitoring features. The Smart Band also includes a built-in compass function for outdoor adventures.

Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro

In collaboration with Snapdragon Sound and Harman, the new Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro promise exceptional audio quality with their dual amplifier system. Designed for everyday use, these earbuds provide 55db noise cancellation and up to 40 hours of battery life.

The case doubles as an audio recording trigger, and the buds can connect easily with other Xiaomi devices for AI translation and transcription capabilities.

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 5 Max

Branching out into more dynamic and outdoor gadgets, the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 5 max was upgraded with front dual hydraulic-spring and rear dual-spring suspension system, for smooth rides.

Featuring a powerful 1,000W motor, it offers a maximum speed of 25 kph and a travel range of 60 km, with a quick recharge time of just three hours.

Xiaomi 212W HyperCharge Power Bank

To keep the devices going, Xiaomi released a 212W power bank with a 24,500mAh capacity. The power bank includes three ports and supports a maximum output of 140W on a single port.

Advanced safety features ensure optimal performance without overheating or overcharging, and it can be fully charged in less than 2.5 hours.

Pricing

Here are the pricing and option available for the new Xiaomi AIoT Products.

Xiaomi Pad 7: P19,999 for 8+128GB (online exclusive), and P22,499 for 8+256GB

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro: P29,999 for 8+128GB, and P33,999 for 12+256GB

Xiaomi Watch S4: P7,799 for colors Black & Silver, and P8,299 for the Rainbow color

Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro: P4,299

Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro: P9,599

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 5 Max: P33,099

Xiaomi 212W HyperCharge Power Bank: P4,599

For tablets ordered from Lazada and Shopee between March 4 to 16, the prices would be P17,999 for 8+128GB and P21,499 for 8+256GB of the base models, and P27,999 for 8+256GB and P32,999 for 12+512GB of the Pro models.