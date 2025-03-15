REVIEW | AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D processor

AMD has unveiled its latest addition to the Ryzen X3D family 0f procesors — the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D.

This processor features the innovative “Zen 5” architecture and incorporates the advanced “2nd Gen AMD 3D V-Cache” technology, offering enhanced performance characteristics by increasing the cache capacity.

Here are the key specifications of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D:

Cores: 16

Threads: 32

Socket Platform: AM5

Architecture: Zen 5

Max Boost: Up to 5.7GHz

Base Clock: 4.3GHz

L2 Cache: 16MB

L3 Cache: 128MB

Thermal Design Power (TDP): 170W

Default Package Power Tracking (PPT): 200W

Max Electrical Design Current (EDC): 225A

Max Thermal Design Current (TDC): 160A

Maximum Junction Temperature (TJMax): 95°C

Max Memory Speed (Non-OC): DDR5-5600 (2x16GB)

The 9950X3D retains the same 16 cores and 32 threads as its predecessor, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, along with equivalent maximum boost speeds and cache sizes. However, it has improved advancements in energy efficiency and performance capabilities.

With a higher power handling capacity, the 9950X3D is particularly suited for overclocking enthusiasts, allowing for faster processing speeds at the expense of increased power demand.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D mounted on ROG motherboard

AMD anticipated this, and improved the 9950x3D’s temperature management. With the 2nd Gen AMD 3D V-Cache technology, which is used in all the Ryzen 9000 Series, the cores are placed closer to the cooling element, allowing to normally run at higher temperatures, before thermal throttling.

AMD has also refined temperature management for the 9950X3D, thanks to the innovative 2nd Gen AMD 3D V-Cache technology. This design positions cores closer to cooling elements, enabling the processor to operate at higher temperatures before throttling occurs.

Improved latency and response times result from the placement of 3D V-Cache on one core complex (CCX), while the other CCX focuses on higher clock speeds and efficient handling of extensive data loads.

For the purposes of this review, the 9950X3D was tested using a set up with an ROG Crosshair X870E Hero motherboard, AMD Radeon RX 7600 8GB GPU, and 32GB of RAM.

For the review reference, AMD provided a baseline benchmark scores, using a gaming rig with Gigabyte X870E AORUS Master motherboard, Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24GB GPU, and 32GB of RAM. Along with the 9950X3D, AMD also used the same rig with 7950X3D for comparison.

In a recent Cinebench 2024 benchmark, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D achieved 132 points in single-core testing and 2040 points in multi-core testing. When compared to the 7950X3D, this represents a notable increase of 13.9% and 16%, respectively.

Cinebench Single and Multi Core CPU score

Using the Unigine Superposition benchmark run at 1080p with “High” graphical settings, the 9950X3D reached an average of 67 frames per second (FPS), while at “4k Optimized” setting and 4k resolution, it reached an average of 41 FPS.

Unigine Superposition scores

The remastered Marvel’s Spider-Man game registered an increase of about 9% with the 9950X3D at 241FPS, from the 7950X3D at 221FPS. On the gameplay testing, the game averaged at 60FPS at 1080p “High” graphic setting. When increased to 4k resolution, the average ranged from 30 to 35 FPS, but it ran smooth and without any stutters.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered gameplay

The latest game in the Far Cry series, Far Cry 6, was made in collaboration with AMD. The company’s own reference benchmarks showed that the game reached an average of 265 FPS on “High” graphic setting, at 1080p resolution. This is a 33% increase from the 7950X3D’s 200 FPS. The test set up, with the lower GPU, reached 144 FPS average on the benchmark function, while actual gameplay ranged from 80 to 90FPS.

Far Cry 6 benchmark score

Far Cry 6 benchmark gameplay

Finally, the graphics-heavy game Cyberpunk 2077, registered a 96FPS in its benchmarking function, reflecting the gameplay FPS average. In AMD’s testing, there is not much difference, with the 7950X3D registering 226FPS, and the 9950X3D at 228FPS.

Cyberpunk 2077 benchmark score

Cyberpunk 2077 benchmark gameplay

However, this increased performance does come with higher demands. The 9950X3D requires a recommended power supply unit (PSU) of at least 750W and a cooling solution, such as liquid cooling, to manage its thermal outputs effectively.

The official price for the Ryzen 9 9950X3D is set at $699, which is expected to translate to around P40,000 or more locally, depending on importing costs. In contrast, the 7950X3D is available starting at P32,000, with some reports suggesting it may be found at a discounted price of $465 in the US.

In conclusion, the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D emerges as a powerhouse for gamers and content creators alike, offering remarkable performance and efficiency for those willing to invest in top-tier hardware. However, a heavily discounted 7950X3D performs almost as well, but at a lower price, if you could get it.