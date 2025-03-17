PH public school teachers given access to LinkedIn learning courses

After entering in a tie-up with Google Philippines, the Department of Education (DepEd) has signed another partnership with professional social network LinkedIn to enhance the overall quality of education and boost productivity in classroom settings.

Through the collaboration, DepEd will utilize LinkedIn Learning courses that have been specifically curated to align with the Professional Standards for Educators.

Teachers participating in the program will develop skills that can be directly applied to their daily tasks, ultimately improving educational outcomes for students.

Additionally, LinkedIn is providing access to its proprietary LinkedIn Talent Insights (LTI), a tool that will aid in refining the curricula for Grades 11 and 12. The initiative aims to equip students with in-demand skills necessary for a smoother transition into the workforce.

The necessity for upskilling teachers arose from LinkedIn’s Work Change Report, released in January 2025. The report projected significant changes in the job search landscape due to the emergence of AI technology, estimating a transformation of about 70% by 20230.

It also revealed that 68% of Filipino employers would prefer to hire less experienced candidates who possess AI skills over more experienced candidates without such expertise.

However, the report emphasized that soft skills, including writing, critical thinking, problem-solving, leadership, and interpersonal abilities, remain in high demand.

The collaboration is expected to keep Philippine educators relevant in an increasingly AI-driven digital environment.

Currently, the partnership is accessible to 200,000 teachers nationwide, with a focus on those in remote areas, ensuring they gain access to required connectivity and technology.

Looking ahead, the second phase of the DepEd and LinkedIn partnership will introduce “LinkedIn 101” training to senior high school students.

The training aims to help students effectively showcase their skills, achievements, and experiences, enhancing their visibility to recruiters in a competitive job market.

DepEd secretary Sonny Angara stated that this partnership “can provide educators with the tools and the data-driven resources to close skill gaps, improve competencies, and drive meaningful change in classrooms nationwide.”