Public warned against rising National ID scams via text, social media

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has urged the public to remain vigilant against scams related to the National ID, which are being spread through text messages, social media, and messaging apps.

The fraudulent schemes typically involve phishing attempts that disguise themselves as services offering assistance with National ID registration, printing of IDs, correcting errors, or downloading the Digital National ID, among other things.

The scammers often share fake website links that appear to be the official National ID site, tricking individuals into submitting their personal information. In some cases, these scams may even involve video calls or requests for payment.

PSA undersecretary Dennis S. Mapa reiterated that such activities are unauthorized by the PSA.

“Data privacy and security are of utmost importance to the PSA. We will never request personal information through social media or messaging apps. We strongly condemn these fraudulent acts, which are punishable by law,” emphasized Mapa.

Under Section 19 of Republic Act 11055, anyone found collecting or using personal data for purposes other than authentication or identity verification can face penalties of 6 to 10 years in prison, along with a fine ranging from P3,000,000 to P5,000,000.

The same penalties apply to individuals who willingly disclose their personal information to these unauthorized parties. Additionally, those who profit financially from misusing personal data face double the amount gained as a penalty.

Assistant secretary Rosalinda P. Bautista, deputy national statistician of the PhilSys Registry Office, cautioned the public against responding to suspicious messages or posts.

“We urge everyone to be cautious and avoid sharing personal information with individuals or groups attempting to phish for it. If you encounter such scams, please report them to the PSA immediately,” said Bautista.