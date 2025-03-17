X8c is Honor’s 3rd new smartphone for 2025

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Honor continues its successful streak with the recent launch of its third smartphone this year — the Honor X8c which promises to blend style and functionality at an attractive price point.

The Honor X8c boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that reaches a peak brightness of 2,800 nits, complemented by advanced 3840Hz PWM dimming technology. Not only does this ensure vibrant visuals, but it also comes with TÜV Rheinland certifications, emphasizing its eye care capabilities.

In addition to its impressive display, the Honor X8c features sturdy build quality. It offers anti-drop protection and an IP64 rating, providing both dust and water resistance. With a sleek profile measuring just 7.12mm and a lightweight design at 174g, the phone is both stylish and easy to handle.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 processor, the device comes equipped with a 6GB of RAM and a 512GB of internal storage. Users will also appreciate the device’s long-lasting 5,000mAh battery, which supports 35W SuperCharge technology, that could fill up the battery from zero, within 78 minutes.

The Honor X8c sets itself apart with a 108MP main camera equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS) and multiple focal options, while the front-facing 50MP selfie camera includes a dedicated selfie light and the ability to capture wider angles. Both cameras are capable of recording full HD video at 30 frames per second.

Running on MagicOS 9.0, the Honor X8c integrates several innovative Honor AI features, including AI wide-angle selfies, AI Eraser, Magic Portal, Magic Capsule, and AI Translation.

Specifications and pricing for the Honor X8c are as follows:

Processor: Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 685, 6nm, Octa-core

Dimensions: 161.1mm x 74.6mm x 7.12mm

Weight: 174g

Display: 6.7″ AMOLED display

Resolution: 2412 x 1080

Refresh rate: Up to 120Hz

Brightness: 2,800 nits (peak brightness)

Camera: 108MP main camera, 5MP ultra-wide camera, and 50MP front camera

Battery & Charging: 5,000mAh, 35W wireless SuperCharge

Operating System: MagicOS 9.0

IP Rating: IP64 dust and water resistance

16GB + 512GB (P13,999)

Colors: Midnight Black, Moonlight White, and Marrs Green

Customers can take advantage of Honor X8c preorder promotions opened on March 11. Those who preorder until March 21 from Honor Experience and Partner Stores will receive a complimentary Honor Bluetooth Speaker II. Additionally, purchases made through Honor’s official stores on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop will come with free Honor Earbuds II during the same period.

For added convenience, the Honor X8c is also available through Home Credit, with monthly payment plans, for as low as P469, and customers can enjoy 0% interest financing for up to 12 months on purchases made with major credit cards.