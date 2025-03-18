GCash links up with NPC to raise awareness on data privacy

E-wallet provider GCash has announced an awareness campaign on data privacy in collaboration with the National Privacy Commission (NPC) during an event held last March 13.

The partnership aims to provide educational resources related to data privacy, supporting the NPC’s mandates, through the GCash app.

To promote a better understanding of privacy matters and create a secure digital environment for all users, GCash plans to add a new section to the app called “Privacy Choices.” This section will make NPC mandates accessible and help users familiarize themselves with data privacy topics.

The “Privacy Choices” feature will include educational materials that explain users’ rights under the Data Privacy Act (DPA) and encourage compliance with the legislation.

Additionally, the NPC’s Registration Portal will be integrated into the GCash app, simplifying the registration process for entities handling personal data.

Besides partnering with the NPC, GCash is also collaborating with key government agencies, including the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG), the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and the Department of Information and Communications Technology’s Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (DICT-CICC) to combat online fraud and scams.

NPC commissioner John Henry Naga endorsed the partnership, stated that “We look forward to implementing robust measures to increase awareness of data privacy by providing the tools and knowledge that Filipinos need to make informed decisions about safeguarding their personal information. Through public-private collaborations, we aim to foster a secure digital environment for all.”

During the event, Naga and G-Xchange Inc. president and CEO Oscar Enrico Reyes Jr. signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to formalize the partnership.