Gov’t vows enhanced Internet access for Eastern Visayas, remote areas

Pres. Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. pledged on Friday, March 14, to improve Internet access in Eastern Visayas, particularly in remote and underserved areas, as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to expand reliable connectivity across the region.

During a Regional Development Council (RDC) meeting in Tacloban City, Marcos Jr. highlighted the government’s initiative to deploy a new system aimed at enhancing Internet access in Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs).

“I’ve taken note of the Internet connectivity issues in the region. We’ve decided on a new system to ensure that GIDAs will receive better Internet service,” Marcos Jr. stated.

The chief executive explained that areas within reach of fiber optic networks would be connected through traditional towers, but he emphasized the potential of emerging technologies to expand service to more remote islands.

“Where GIDAs are not too far from fiber optics, we will install towers. But there are also new technologies available — like satellite systems — that can deliver the Internet even in more distant locations,” he added.

According to the president, this technological shift will significantly improve Internet service in far-flung areas, transforming connectivity in the region.

Samar governor Sharee Ann Tan expressed her support for the initiative, noting that improved Internet connectivity would greatly benefit the education sector, particularly in GIDA communities in her province.

“I strongly support the push for better Internet access, as it will positively impact education in our GIDA areas,” Tan said. “We are hopeful that this will soon become a reality.”

Aside from Internet connectivity, other pressing regional issues were also discussed during the meeting, including improvements in water and electricity supply, infrastructure development, and health services.