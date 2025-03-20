DIGITAL INFLUENCER | Disinformation, manipulation, and fight for truth in PH election

As the 2025 national elections approach, the resurgence of online trolls and disinformation campaigns poses a serious challenge to public discourse and voter decision-making.

The digital sphere has become a battleground where narratives are engineered, opinions are manipulated, and trust in democratic institutions is systematically undermined.

In a country where social media is deeply embedded in daily life, trolls have evolved from simple provocateurs to organized networks capable of swaying public perception through coordinated campaigns.

In an interview with students from Ateneo de Manila Senior High School’s Media, Information, and Literacy program, I explored the role of trolls in elections, the rationale behind their tactics, and the measures needed to protect journalists, voters, and democracy itself from online disinformation.

The role of trolls in elections goes beyond spreading propaganda. They serve as strategic amplifiers, ensuring that certain political messages dominate discussions while silencing opposing views.

In past elections, troll networks have been instrumental in shaping public narratives, making them appear as grassroots sentiments when, in reality, they are manufactured perceptions.

Trolls do not operate in isolation; they are part of well-funded and highly coordinated disinformation efforts that use digital platforms to distort the electoral landscape.

By flooding social media with specific narratives, trolls dictate what issues the public talks about, often drowning out substantive policy discussions with controversy and sensationalism.

One of the most alarming aspects of this digital manipulation is that not all engagement on social media can be taken at face value. Not all likes, shares, and comments come from real people expressing genuine opinions.

There are online services where engagement metrics can be artificially inflated through purchased likes, fake comments, and paid shares, making a candidate appear more popular or a certain viewpoint seem more widely accepted than it is.

This deception influences undecided voters who may perceive this manufactured engagement as a reflection of genuine public sentiment. In reality, some of these interactions are often generated by automated bot networks or low-paid workers operating multiple fake accounts, creating an illusion of consensus where none exists.

Trolling is an effective political tool because it exploits human psychology. Negative and emotionally charged content spreads faster than neutral or positive information, making it easier for trolls to steer discussions in ways that benefit their agenda.

Fake scandals, personal attacks, and sensationalized misinformation gain traction because they provoke strong reactions. This tactic has been used repeatedly to discredit political opponents, intimidate journalists, and suppress critical voices.

Political campaigns that deploy trolls understand that controlling the online conversation can be just as powerful as traditional campaigning, if not more.

Troll attacks often follow a recognizable pattern. It begins with the seeding of a false or misleading narrative, usually through anonymous posts, memes, or edited videos.

Once the narrative gains initial traction, a coordinated network of accounts amplifies it, flooding comment sections and social media feeds to create the perception that it is a widely held belief.

The next phase involves targeted harassment of individuals who challenge or fact-check the narrative, with journalists, activists, and opposition figures often becoming primary targets.

If the false information is debunked, trolls shift their strategy by ridiculing fact-checkers, moving the goalposts of the debate, or using whataboutism to redirect criticism elsewhere. This cycle ensures that misinformation persists long enough to influence public perception before it is countered.

The government, media, and civil society all play vital roles in mitigating the damage caused by trolls. Stricter regulations on online political advertising and digital campaign spending could limit the unchecked use of troll farms.

Holding social media platforms accountable for the spread of inauthentic content is also crucial, as tech companies have the power to detect and shut down coordinated disinformation efforts.

Transparency in ad spending, political influencer funding, and content promotion must be enforced to prevent the manipulation of public discourse.

Public education is another essential defense against troll-driven disinformation. Digital literacy campaigns can teach voters to recognize manipulative content, question the authenticity of social media engagement, and verify sources before sharing information.

Fact-checking initiatives should be expanded to reach wider audiences, making it easier for people to access accurate information in real-time. Encouraging critical thinking in online interactions can help neutralize the influence of troll-generated content by making voters less susceptible to emotional manipulation.

The 2025 elections will not only be a test of political strategies but also a test of how resilient Filipino voters have become against digital deception.

Trolls and fake engagement tactics will continue to evolve, incorporating artificial intelligence and more sophisticated methods to appear authentic. However, a well-informed electorate remains the most powerful defense against manipulation.

The fight against trolls is not just about policing online spaces but about cultivating a culture where truth prevails over engineered narratives and where democratic participation is based on informed decision-making rather than digital illusions.