Konektadong Pinoy Act seen being signed into law by July

A leading ICT researcher has expressed optimism that the Konektadong Pinoy Act, a groundbreaking measure aimed at enhancing broadband infrastructure and internet connectivity across the Philippines, will be enacted before July.

The bill has been certified as urgent by Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr., solidifying confidence in its progress among stakeholders and advocacy groups.

Mary Grace Mirandilla-Santos, an independent researcher specializing in ICT and telecommunications policy, conveyed confidence in the bill’s passage.

“We are optimistic that the Senate and the House of Representatives will soon convene the bicameral conference. If everything aligns, it may get ratified before June, even ahead of the elections. Who knows — by the next SONA (State of the Nation Address), the President may be presenting the Konektadong Pinoy Act as a new law,” she stated in an interview with ANC Market Edge.

The Senate passed Senate Bill No. 2699, also known as the Konektadong Pinoy Act, on February 5. This legislation is expected to transform the digital landscape of the country, removing legislative franchise requirements for constructing Internet infrastructure, and encouraging infrastructure sharing.

“This framework will lower operational costs for providers and make internet services more affordable for consumers,” emphasized Mirandilla-Santos, who is also a convenor for Better Internet PH.

Despite broad support, certain industry players have raised concerns over potential challenges to fair competition and national security under the new framework. They argue that exempting data transmission providers from securing a congressional franchise could create an uneven regulatory environment.

Addressing this, Mirandilla-Santos noted, “The Philippines is unique globally in requiring legislative franchises for network operators. This doesn’t inherently protect national security — other countries without this requirement have managed just fine.”

She further advocated for stringent safeguards and internationally recognized cybersecurity standards to mitigate potential risks.

On the matter of fair competition, she highlighted that the bill ensures uniform eligibility criteria for all Internet service providers, regardless of size or technology, safeguarding equitable competition.

“The Philippine Competition Commission will play a key role in ensuring a fair trade environment under this law,” she added.

She underscored the transformative opportunities the Konektadong Pinoy Act could bring to the country’s telecommunications sector, particularly empowering smaller players to participate in expanding digital infrastructure.

She pointed to ongoing submarine cable projects and the growing hyperscale data center market, valued at an estimated $711 billion by 2030, as examples of potential growth areas.

“For the Philippines to emerge as a key player in this space, reliable internet connectivity must extend beyond Metro Manila to the entire country,” she emphasized.

Mirandilla-Santos also highlighted the crucial role of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, which will drive increased demand for data centers.

“Without the foundation of digital connectivity, the Philippines cannot leverage the immense opportunities presented by these technologies,” she warned.

To discuss the reforms and benefits of the Konektadong Pinoy Act, Better Internet PH is organizing a conference titled “Konektadong Pinoy: A Pro-Filipino, Pro-Consumer, Pro-Competition Digital Connectivity Law.”

The event will take place at 10 a.m. on March 28 at Malcolm Hall, University of the Philippines College of Law, Diliman, Quezon City.