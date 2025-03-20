Tech executive Henry Aguda named new DICT secretary

Malacanang announced on Thursday, March 20, the appointment of grizzled technology executive Henry Aguda as the new secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

In its official Facebook page, the DICT confirmed Aguda’s appointment and posted a welcome message for him. He will replace Ivan John Uy, who resigned in early March after serving in the post for three years.

While not a lawyer like Uy, Aguda is a cum laude graduate of the University of the Philippines (UP) College of Law where his finished his law degree as batch valedictorian. He also completed his undergraduate course with honors in mathematics from UP.

Prior to being named DICT chief, Aguda served as digital infrastructure sector lead of the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) while at the same holding the position as president and CEO of UnionDigital Bank.

An expert in technology and digital transformation, he also held senior leadership roles at Aboitiz-owned UnionBank as chief technology and operations officer and chief transformation officer.

Before coming to the banking sector, Aguda had an extensive career as a technology executive in the telco industry. He first honed his skills at Nextel before moving to Bayantel then followed by Nextel and finally at Globe Telecom where he was senior vice president and chief information officer of information systems group.