Asus PH rolls out new products for enterprise sector

The Asus PH Open Platform Business Group, the commercial arm of Asus Philippines, has unveiled a range of commercial enterprise products aimed at boosting business success across various industries.

The new lineup includes the Asus NUC series, Asus ExpertWiFi, and Asus Server solutions designed to meet modern AI demands.

The NUC 14 Pro

Asus NUC Series

Initially handled by Intel, Asus has acquired the rights to the Next Unit of Computing (NUC) series in 2023, continuing its development and manufacture.

The latest iteration, the Asus NUC 15 series for 2025, focuses on simplifying previous models while enhancing performance.

The new NUC models are equipped with Intel processors improved for AI workloads and support for Microsoft Co-Pilot+.

The NUC 15 Pro model features an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, expandable memory of up to 96GB DDR5 RAM, and boasts connectivity through Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

Notably, the modular chassis allows for easy installation of additional accessories, including SSD, LAN, and serial port expansions.

Furthermore, the NUC 15 Pro demonstrates versatility by accommodating various operating systems, including Windows, Chrome, and Linux.

On a higher tier, the NUC 15 Performance model includes upgrades such as the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, supporting up to five displays. The memory is also upgradeable up to 96GB, and could accommodate up to 5 displays.

For a more economical option, the Asus NUC 14 Essential features an Intel Core N processor, Wi-Fi 6E, and expandable memory of up to 16GB.

Asus servers

Asus is also enhancing its server offerings for 2025 to cater to increasing AI workload demands. The introduction of the Asus Infrastructure Deploy Center and Asus Control Center software facilitates smoother server management.

The Infrastructure Deploy Center simplifies the processes of rack validation, OS image deployment, system and network configuration, and software installation, while the Control Center allows for easier monitoring, receiving notifications, implementing security policies, and updating the firmware of the servers.

Both programs have the risk management controller (RMC) feature, that controls the rack switches, compute trays, and power shelves.

The Asus AI Pod boasts impressive specifications with 36 NVIDIA Grace CPUs and 72 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs. Capable of handling up to 132KWatts of power per rack, it integrates liquid cooling solutions for improved efficiency.

The new Asus’ 8-GPU Baseboard Server ESC series offers data centers the choice of NVIDIA HGX H200, AMD MI325X, or Intel Gaudi 3 GPUs. The XA series, on the other hand, features NVIDIA HGX B300 GPUs.

The RS Series provides budget-friendly options featuring both Intel and AMD platforms with support for 24 NVMe RAID configurations, for general purpose server functions.

The ExpertWiFi EBG19P PoE Wired Router and NUC 14 Pro Plus

ExpertWiFi EBR63 all-in-one access point

The ExpertWiFi EBExpertWiFi EBM68 Business Mesh WiFi and ExpertWiFi EBA63 PoE Access Point

Asus ExpertWiFi Series

Lastly, the Asus ExpertWiFi series introduces versatile networking solutions tailored for various business environments.

The series includes all-in-one access points, business mesh Wi-Fi systems, Power over Ethernet (PoE) access points, and managed switches. Each router is equipped with the Asus ExpertWiFi app, simplifying smartphone management.

Additionally, with a built-in captive portal, businesses can easily redirect internet access to proprietary sites or curated advertisements. Data protection is also ensured through site-to-site VPN and commercial grade network security.

The Asus NUC 14 Essential, Asus NUC 15 Pro, Asus NUC 15 Performance are available in the Philippines thru VST-ECS Phils. Inc and its partner dealers. The Asus Servers and ExpertWiFi Series will be available soon, also through VST ECS and its partner dealers.