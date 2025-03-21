Data center operator formally opens facility in Pasig City

Bee Information Technology PH Inc., also known as Beeinfotech PH, has officially inaugurated its flagship Hive Data Center located at the newly developed Bridgetowne complex in Pasig City.

Established in 2020, Beeinfotech PH prides itself as one of the largest telco-neutral data center service providers in the Philippines.

The introduction of the Hive Data Center, it said, is a strategic move to enhance its offerings, particularly in the areas of digital infrastructure, co-location, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI).

The newly constructed facility features over 3,600 server racks supported by dual power supplies ranging from 20 to 22 megawatts (MW), providing the capacity for power-intensive operations.

Built to meet tier 3 uptime standards, the Hive Data Center is designed for reliability, promising 99.982% operational uptime, which translates to an annual downtime of less than 1.6 hours.

In terms of security, the data center features a Level 1 fire resistance and roof waterproofing rating, along with a seismic grade of 9, ensuring it can withstand common natural hazards encountered in the country.

Photo shows Beeinfortech PH president and CEO Wing Cheung (left) and vice president for data center operations Sherwin Torres

Currently, the facility is connected to the national power grid, sourcing 30% of its energy from renewable resources, with plans to transition to 100% renewable energy and achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification by 2030.

Currently, Beeinfotech PH serves clients in sectors such as banking and finance, gaming, e-commerce, and the public sector, but is able to customize its services to other industries.

CEO and president Wing Cheung highlighted the company’s commitment to its mission, stating that “Beeinfotech PH’s purpose is to be the digital infrastructure platform where the data and computers come together to empower the sustainable digital economy.”