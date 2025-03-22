Novare revs up offerings after rebrand, acquiring Appistoki

Digital transformation firm Novare has rebranded and acquired Singapore-based Salesforce Summit Partner Appistoki, marking a key milestone in its regional expansion.

Formerly known as Micro-D International (MDI) Inc. and Novare Technologies Inc., the company now operates under a single brand — Novare.

“Our name, Novare, comes from the Latin word meaning ‘to make new.’ That’s precisely what this moment represents — a fresh start, a clearer purpose and a future driven by innovation,” said Novare CEO Victor Silvino at the March 14 launch event at the MDI Corporate Center, Bonifacio Global City.

Silvino underscored Novare’s vision to become a leading digital enabler in Asia, leveraging its balanced portfolio of services (60%) and products (40%) to drive AI-powered solutions in data analytics, network security and cloud technology.

Silvino said that although Novare’s traditional strength is in the telco sector, it was the banks and government accounts led by Landbank which provided the engine of growth in 2024.

He said the full acquisition of Appistoki strengthens Novare’s customer experience solutions within the Salesforce ecosystem.

“This strategic move empowers us to enhance the digital experiences we provide, particularly for leading Salesforce users in the Philippines and beyond,” he said.

Appistoki CEO Abhijeet Kulkarni said Novare will sharpen its competitive with Appistoki joining the family as a specialist in Salesforce consulting.

“Together, we bring complementary skills that enhance every initiative Novare undertakes, helping us deliver even greater value to our customers,” said Kulkarni, added that the Philippines is Appistoki’s biggest market.

The acquisition expands Novare’s presence across Singapore, India, Indonesia, Ireland and the Philippines, positioning it as a leader in AI-driven digital transformation.

“Salesforce has long been a market leader, consistently recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant. But in the past six months, Salesforce has aggressively launched a slew of AI innovations,” Kulkarni emphasized.

“As a leading Salesforce partner, we have been at the forefront of this evolution — analyzing innovations, engaging with customers and building AI-powered solutions within the Salesforce ecosystem.”

With AI-driven insights, automation and customer-centric solutions, Novare said it aims to transform enterprise operations across the banking, telecommunications, retail and government sectors.

“This isn’t just about business; it’s about impact,” Silvino said. “It’s about regenerative leadership, where success isn’t just about us but about elevating everyone — our employees, partners, clients and the communities we serve.”