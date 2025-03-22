Proud Dad Simulator clicker game with retro twist launched

Get ready to experience the ultimate fatherly love with Proud Dad Simulator, a unique and lighthearted clicker-style game launched on PC last March 6.

Developed by BitMeister, a three-person indie studio, this game delivers positive affirmations, quirky microgames, and pixel-art nostalgia for players seeking a fun and uplifting experience.

“The idea for Proud Dad Simulator started as an inside joke — ‘click Dad to get an affirmation’ — but it quickly evolved into something more,” said the BitMeister Team.

“After months of development and multiple redesigns, we’re thrilled to bring this game to players worldwide. We hope that Dad’s affirmations bring a little joy and positivity to gamers everywhere!”

Have you ever wished for a father who constantly supports and uplifts you? In Proud Dad Simulator, simply click on Dad to receive one of 12 unique fatherly affirmations that encourage and motivate you.

Whether you’re grinding through a tough boss fight, tackling schoolwork, or just having a bad day, Proud Dad is there to remind you of your worth. With Porta-Dad Mode, you can even access affirmations instantly whenever you need a boost.

Beyond heartwarming affirmations, Dadware introduces a set of 10 dad-themed microgames inspired by classic retro-style gameplay.

Players can take on lighthearted challenges like perfecting their golf swing, ninja-chopping milk crates, and mastering parallel parking.

Each completed challenge unlocks additional affirmations and contributes to progress toward 12 unique achievements, making Proud Dad Simulator a game that keeps on giving.

The game’s charming pixel-art Dad brings nostalgia and humor to the experience, reinforcing its wholesome and feel-good appeal.

Proud Dad Simulator is more than just a game — it’s an experience designed to make players feel appreciated, motivated, and maybe even a little nostalgic.

Every interaction with Dad adds to the immersion, challenging players to collect every affirmation, master every microgame, and ultimately earn the coveted title of Dad’s Favorite.