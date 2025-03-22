PSA allots P46.3 million for PH-wide ICT survey

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has allocated P46.3 million for the implementation of the 2024 Survey on Information and Communications Technology (SICT).

The nationwide survey aims to collect essential data on the availability, distribution, and utilization of information and communications technology (ICT) across businesses and industries in the Philippines.

By measuring ICT access and usage, the survey is intended to help assess and monitor the digital divide in the country, providing crucial insights into the progress of ICT development.

Key data to be collected in the 2024 SICT includes ICT resources, network channels, Internet connections, use of ICT tools, website presence, e-commerce, mobile phone or smartphone usage, and social media engagement, among others.

The survey will also examine how businesses are adopting and utilizing various ICT tools to enhance operations.

The survey will sample approximately 30,000 establishments across 18 regions of the country, ensuring comprehensive representation from various sectors and industries.

Data collection is slated to begin in April 2025, with the results expected to be released in May 2026.

The 2024 SICT has undergone a thorough review and approval process under the Statistical Survey Review and Clearance System (SSRCS), a mechanism established by the PSA under Republic Act No. 10625.

The PSA said the data gathered will be vital for informed policymaking and for tracking the nation’s progress in closing the digital divide.