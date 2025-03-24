DOST, TIP inaugurate first publicly funded quantum lab in PH

As the heat index continues to rise this March, the challenges with energy consumption and efficient energy supply are being anticipated.

This is what the Quantum Research for Industrial Energy Technology (Q-RIEnTe) project aims to address through the establishment of its Quantum and Intelligent Systems Laboratory for Power Engineering (QISLaP).

Funded by the Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DOST-PCIEERD) and implemented by the Technological Institute of the Philippines (TIP), the P8-million initiative is the country’s first research laboratory dedicated to using quantum computing to ensure a reliable and efficient supply of energy.

QISLaP will be used to conduct research on hybrid quantum computing solutions to boost the energy sector, especially in managing and optimizing the production, distribution, and consumption of energy.

According to TIP professor and Q-RIEnTe project leader Gerard Francesco Apolinario, the project team will develop hybrid quantum computing models to predict energy metrics (electricity demand, wind speed, solar irradiance and electricity prices) and optimize economic operations.

“The Philippines has yet to benefit from quantum computing fully, but hybrid quantum computing, which combines the strengths of classical and quantum computing, presents a promising solution for addressing key challenges, especially in the energy sector,” said Apolinario.

This approach is also expected to assist in decision-making and testing various ideas regarding the use of different renewable energy sources at Batangas 1 Electric Cooperative Inc. (BATELEC I).

At its inauguration on March 21, DOST-PCIEERD executive director Enrico C. Paringit said the laboratory is transformative for the nation, given the existing gaps and issues in the energy industry.

“We’re excited to witness the establishment of QISLaP, as this will serve as a research ground for esteemed experts who will be working together to create innovative solutions to make our energy systems smarter, more efficient, and more resilient,” said Paringit.

DOST secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. said he is bullish over the impact of a laboratory such as QISLaP.

“Gradually, we are transforming the industry via quantum computing. By investing in this project, we are not only tackling the present energy challenges but also establishing a foundation for a more resilient and sustainable energy future for the Philippines,” said Solidum.

TIP president Angelo Q. Lahoz also affirmed his school’s support to this initiative.

“We are grateful to the DOST for supporting the institution’s commitment to making research and innovation relevant. To complement DOST’s support, TIP will continue to dedicate special laboratories and collaborative workspaces for these types of applied research and special projects.

“We will also continue collaborating with our industry partners for initiatives that pool TIP talent with their corporate resources to create the best innovative solutions for their pressing needs,” he said.