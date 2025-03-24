PLDT-Smart to give away 500,000 SIMs in remote areas

PLDT and its wireless arm Smart Communications said on Monday, March 24, it is giving over half a million free SIM cards for over 170 locations as its contribution to the government’s P5-billion “JuanSIM ng Bayan” initiative to connect underserved communities.

Under the initiative, the government will distribute a total of 4.2 million SIM cards — each with 25GB of data — to 510 remote locations, including schools and government offices.

The program, in partnership with major network operators, is expected to benefit around seven million Filipinos.

Smart said it intends to cover a minimum of 170 sites, providing nearly 473,000 SIMs by year-end.

PLDT chief operating officer Butch Jimenez, representing chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan at the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC), cited PLDT’s commitment to bridging the digital divide.

“PLDT has long prioritized connecting underserved communities, most especially schools and universities,” Jimenez said.

“We’re proud to be part of this new initiative, which aligns with our company and our Chairman’s vision of improving digital access for all Filipinos. We believe there should be no Filipino left offline.”

Smart chief operating officer Anastacio “Boy” Martirez also highlighted the program’s impact on boosting digital inclusion.

“A SIM card can open doors — to learning, to livelihood, to connectivity, and to a better future,” Martirez said.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to making technology accessible to every Filipino, and to make every Filipino thrive in a digital world no matter where they are.”

Since 2022, PLDT and Smart said it has deployed 1,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in 220 public higher education institutions across 60 provinces and have supported younger learners through the School-in-a-Bag program, benefiting over 116,000 students.

For over a decade now, PLDT and Smart have also been promoting the Department of Education-endorsed CVIF-Dynamic Learning Program (CVIF-DLP), a teaching method used in public schools to enhance STEM learning in primary and secondary schools, special education institutions, alternative learning systems, and disaster-hit areas.