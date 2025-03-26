Converge finally strikes deal with Starlink, signs up Ribbon Communications to boost fiber network

In a major move to expand and fortify its broadband offerings, fiber broadband firm Converge ICT Solutions has entered into a distributorship agreement with satellite Internet provider Starlink while at the same time signing up IP communications company Ribbon Communications to turbo-charge its broadband network.

In its tie-up with Starlink, which had been talked about for years, Converge will serve as a local reseller that will offer end-to-end turnkey solutions, including installation, network management, monitoring, and maintenance.

“This collaboration isn’t just about connectivity — it’s about bringing Starlink to Converge clients which will transform the way businesses operate in even the most challenging locations,” said Converge CEO Dennis Anthony Uy.

Starlink, owned by controversial billionaire Elon Musk, is the world’s first and largest satellite constellation using low Earth orbit to deliver broadband Internet to remote regions.

The Philippines is the first country in Southeast Asia to adopt Starlink’s services when its local reseller, Data Lake of the Sy family, offered it to local users in 2022.

But Converge said its collaboration with Starlink is in on different level. “By bundling Starlink’s revolutionary satellite technology with its industry-leading fiber services, Converge is delivering an unparalleled connectivity package — one that no other authorized reseller in the Philippines can match,” it said.

Uy said the tie is a vital step in the company’s evolution from a telecom provider to a full-fledged technology powerhouse: “We’re among the few in the Philippines authorized by Starlink to resell its services — an acknowledgment of our deep market expertise and commitment to meeting the evolving needs of both enterprise and government clients. More importantly, this is about transforming the way businesses operate. We’re bringing solutions that empower industries to scale and innovate, even in the most remote areas.”

Sherie Ng, managing director of Converge Singapore, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Converge ICT Solutions, said beefing up its services with satellite-powered connectivity can propel the company ahead in expanding global business portfolio.

“Many businesses operating in remote and underserved regions still struggle with unreliable Internet. By integrating Starlink into our suite of products, we’re unlocking new opportunities for these industries and the countless Filipinos who depend on them,” she said.

With Starlink’s high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity, Converge said it can serve industries that demand reliable and resilient Internet, such as construction, mining, agriculture, retail, and hospitality, in far-flung areas which are too expensive to reach via fiber connectivity.

“Beyond serving primary business needs, this collaboration provides redundancy solutions also for enterprises that require a secondary, always-on connectivity backup,” said Ng.

As the world’s first and largest satellite constellation in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Starlink delivers broadband internet with latency as low as 20-60 milliseconds and speeds of up to 200 Mbps. This makes it ideal for high-definition video conferencing, real-time financial transactions, cloud computing, and even remote-controlled industrial operations.

Ng said Converge already offers various Starlink packages in its website

Meanwhile, Converge has also announced that it is deploying an advanced data transmission technology from US tech firm Ribbon Communications to strengthen its network in response to the growing need for high-speed, low-latency, and reliable connectivity.

Although the company did not reveal any financial figures, a Ribbon executive acknowledged that Converge is its biggest client in the Philippines.

Converge will leverage Ribbon’s advanced Muse Multilayer Automation Platform (MAP) designed to maximize the value of IP Optical network investments through comprehensive control, analysis, design, and planning applications.

Its low-code automation and customization engines will allow Converge to optimize its resources and maintain peak network performance. Converge is accelerating its network automation journey by leveraging Ribbon’s Muse platform and AI capabilities.

“We are planning important developments in the products and services we offer to our customers, and it’s vital that our infrastructure can support these. Adopting this new technology is essential for effectively managing large amounts of data from IoT applications, cloud services, and future innovations,” said Uy.

Ribbon Communications CEO and president Bruce McClelland said its new deal with Converge will the company to further increase its lead in the broadband race in the Philippines.

“We are delighted to support Converge in enhancing their network, which has been acknowledged as one of the most advanced in the Philippines. Our cutting-edge technology delivers exceptional performance, enabling companies like Converge to even strengthen their competitive advantage,” he said.

The collaboration expands nationwide the initial tie up between Converge and Ribbon to integrate the US firm’s cutting-edge 5 nanometer (nm) – 140Gbaud transmission chipset, which boosts the firm’s network capacity to 1.2 Terabits per second (Tbps). This technology was first rolled out in the metro and regional sites of Converge across North and Central Luzon.

Now, the said optical transmission solution will be implemented throughout the rest of the network infra sites of Converge across the country, bringing about substantial improvements in the company’s overall data transmission capacity and operational efficiency nationwide.

Uy highlighted that deploying this technology will ensure that their fiber network is equipped to support next-generation services such as high-speed broadband, cloud applications, and enterprise solutions.